Andy Irving is keen to make his mark at West Ham after opening his account for the Hammers in pre-season.

The former Hearts midfielder scored the only goal of the weekend’s 1-0 friendly win for the Premier League side over Dagenham and Redbridge. A product of the Hearts academy, he left Tynecastle for Türkgücü München in 2021 before moving to Austria with Austria Klagenfurt a year later.

Form there won him a move to West Ham, who sent him back out on loan from where they had signed Irving from. He’s now forming part of their pre-season plans and will join the Hammers for a training camp in America this month.

Speaking to club media, the 24-year-old is keen to seize the West Ham chance in front of him a year on from his initial transfer to London. The former Hearts star said: “I’m absolutely delighted! Obviously, when you’re in, it’s good to get things like goals out of the way and I’m delighted to have scored. It was a nice goal, I need to see it back! Prowsey laid me off perfectly so I’ve got to thank him for the assist. I’m over the moon!

“Since I’ve come in, it’s been absolutely brilliant! The guys and the staff have made me so welcome and they’ve been so friendly every morning on the training ground and all that. It’s been a really nice few weeks and long may it continue.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it. I see this as a massive opportunity to be at a Club like West Ham. To be involved like this is brilliant and I’m loving it. The main aim for me [is to keep impressing]. As I said, this is a huge opportunity for me I’m trying to grab with both hands. I’m getting massive experience learning from the gaffer and from the quality of player we have here.

“Some of the boys have spoken about the heat and humidly we’re expecting and I’ve never been to America, so it’s exciting and it’ll be tough for a Scottish guy, but we’ll get through it!” he smiled. “I’ll keep working these next few weeks and see where it takes me.”