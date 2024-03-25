Bonnyrigg Rose have named their new boss.

Bonnyrigg Rose have named former Hearts striker Calum Elliot as their new manager.

The 36-year-old made his debut for the Tynecastle side in 2004 and left in 2012. He has started a career in management, impressing in the lower leagues and earning a chance at Lowland League side Cowdenbeath.

His work there has caught the attention of League Two Bonnyrigg Rose, who parted company with long-serving manager Robbie Horn at the weekend following a 2-0 defeat to Dumbarton. They are eighth and two points away from bottom club Clyde in a fight to avoid the relegation play-off.

Compensation has now been agreed to see Elliot take over ahead of a crucial trip to Stranraer this weekend, the team below them in ninth, who are also on 30 points. A Blue Brazil statement reads: "On Saturday evening Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic intimated to Cowdenbeath FC that they would like to speak to our manager Calum Elliot in respect of potentially taking on the role of manager at New Dundas Park. We acceded to this request after consulting with Calum.

"Yesterday Calum advised us that he had decided to accept the offer of the managerial position at Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the SPFL. Subsequently, this morning, we concluded compensation arrangements with Bonnyrigg and released Calum from his contract with Cowdenbeath FC.

"We wish Calum well in his new role and thank him for all his good work in his year at Cowdenbeath which took us forward in 2023/24 after our struggles and disappointments in the preceding seasons. We will of course look to further update our fans over the next few days."

Bonnyrigg's statement reads: "Give a warm welcome to Callum Elliott who has joined the club as the 1st Team Manager. We thank Cowdenbeath FC for their collaboration and support in enabling this appointment to take place.