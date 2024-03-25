The Hearts striker has been backed by a Celtic star.

Lawrence Shankland has been branded as excellent by Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston ahead of Scotland's final March friendly with Northern Ireland.

The striker started for the nation away at Netherlands on Friday night, as a bruising 4-0 defeat was inflicted upon Steve Clarke's side. He had a looping header miss the target in the first half and cracked the bar after half-time, with a defensive Dutch mishap providing him a big opening.

Debate is raging over who will start for the nation at Euro 2024 this summer. The Hearts forward's form in Gorgie has catapulted him into the reckoning while Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes are also vying for a chance to start the opener against hosts Germany.

Ralston has reflected on the defeat to Netherlands and what is to come in the game ahead, with his thoughts on Shankland clear. The Celtic star said: "Lawrence is a top-quality striker. He'll be disappointed, I think it took a slight bobble. He finishes those all the time, but he did well and he should be proud of himself.

"I felt for the majority of the game. we did really well, as a squad we felt that. Had we taken our opportunities we would have been in a better place in the game.