The Tynecastle club have issued a strong statement.

Hearts insist they will demand answers after the club badge was 'defaced' during Sunday's SWPL Cup final at Tynecastle.

Rangers beat Partick Thistle 4-1 as the tournament finale was held in Gorgie. But post-match discussion has flared over the Ibrox club placing their badge over the Hearts crest in the changing room during the showpiece women's match.

A request for no branding to be used within the changing rooms had been lodged by the Tynecastle club but they have stated in a social media statement that it was ignored. They are now beginning the process of finding out why this happened.

Hearts' statement on social media reads: "Heart of Midlothian Football Club is aware of images circulating of the Tynecastle Park home dressing room at today’s Sky Sports Cup Final.

"Although the club hands over the running of the stadium on the day to the competition organisers - the SWPL - we were involved with pre-match planning. We would therefore like to assure our supporters that we did not approve any request for dressing room branding in either dressing room for either club involved.

"It is extremely disappointing to learn that our wishes were disregarded. How this came to be is a matter for the SWPL and Rangers to sort, but needless to say no explanation will be satisfactory in our eyes or the eyes of our fans. Nevertheless, we will demand answers to ensure that our club crest is never defaced again.