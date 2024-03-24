Who are Hearts' highest earners - according to popular video game

It would be safe to say there were contrasting emotions for Hearts when it came to competing in European competition earlier in the season.

An impressive win in a Europa Conference League third qualifying round play-off with Norwegian club Rosenberg promised so much - but the run was ended by a 6-1 aggregate defeat against PAOK in the play-off round.

It seems all but certain Hearts will be back in European competition again next season and they will hope to confirm their place top four place in the Premiership when the domestic action returns after the international break.

As the run-in to the end of an exciting season lies in wait, we fire up the world's most popular managerial simulation to see who Football Manager's researchers believe are the highest earners in the Hearts squad.