As the Scottish Premiership prepares to return following the international break, we've taken a dive into the latest headlines around the league. Check out the main stories in and around the Premiership below.

Aberdeen set to appoint new boss 'within next 72 hours'

Earlier this month, Neil Warnock stepped down as manager of Aberdeen after just a month in charge. He is now the fifth head coach to leave the club in the last three years but the Dons are at 'an advanced stage' in their search to bring in their next appointment.

The Sunday Post has reported that Aberdeen 'should reveal the identity of their new manager within the next 72 hours'. There have been rumours linking former player Michael O'Neill to the role and he has since admitted that he would 'assess' any options that presented themselves.

"It is not something I would ever rule out. As I say, do the job you’re in and if another opportunity is presented to you, you assess it and you think, I would do that, it’s the right time or it’s not the right time," O'Neill told The Scotsman when asked about the links.

"I would still like to work abroad at some point. I have an interest in other roles in the game. I don’t necessarily know whether my next role would necessarily have to be as a manager."

Key Celtic man 'in demand' ahead of the summer

As Celtic battle for this season's Scottish Premiership title, they also have one eye on the summer transfer window. Not only will they be looking to add new recruits to their ranks, they will also need to monitor their own players. In fact, one key man is already attracting attention.

According to GiveMeSport, star midfielder Matt O'Riley is 'definitely' going to be 'in demand' this summer after contributing 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions. Premier League sides Brentford and Brighton are said to be interested, as well as Leeds United who could be 'tempted' to swoop for the £25 million-rated O'Riley.

SPFL club sack long-serving manager

Scottish League Two outfit Bonnyrigg Rose have announced the departure of manager Robbie Horn and his assistant David Burrell. Horn was the fourth longest-serving manager in the SPFL, having been in charge of the club for 1,963 days.