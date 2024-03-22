Former Hearts forward set to be handed new job at Liverpool amid major changes at Anfield
A former Hearts striker is reportedly in line for a new gig with Premier League giants Liverpool. The Reds are preparing for a summer of change, with Jurgen Klopp walking away at the end of the season, while Richard Hughes will arrive as the new sporting director at Anfield.
This summer will be huge for Liverpool as they look to remain among the best-performing clubs irrespective of all the change that is taking place. And one man who could be part of that change is former Hearts frontman Mark Burchill, who came through at Celtic before later representing Hearts for a brief sell in 2015.
Burchill works in recruitment these days, and he has already worked with new Liverpool chief Hughes at both Portsmouth and Bournemouth. The 43-year-old went into that area of the business after a short spell in charge of Livingston across 2014 and 2015, the club he retired at as a player.
The former striker has been Bournemouth's chief scout since 2019, and it's reported he will now become part of Hughes' scouting team at Anfield. After being appointed as new Reds sporting director, Hughes said: "I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.
“I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position. It will be my job, working with Michael [Edwards] and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions. That’s really what the job entails: you have to make the kind of good decisions which enhance the prospects of having a team that wins and excites the supporters. It is what Liverpool have done well for a very long time and the benefits are there for everyone to see.”
