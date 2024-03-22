Kye Rowles plays new position for Australia as Hearts star makes one thing a guarantee wherever he plays
Kye Rowles says he will slot in wherever is required after the Hearts defender played left-back for Australia.
It was an emotional day for the Tynecastle star as he scored his first Socceroos goal in a 2-0 win over Lebanon. Rowles was forced into a new position with regular left-back Aziz Behich out of this window, and replacement Jordan Bos pulling up injured in the match.
The man who came on for him, Riley McGree, also succumbed to injury and Rowles then moved to the left of a back four. He has featured as a left-sided centre-back in Steven Naismith's Hearts side this season.
Australia boss Graham Arnold has hinted that Middlesbrough midfielder McGree and Belgian-based Bos won't feature when the Socceroos play Lebanon again next week, which could shift Rowles back into unfamiliar territory. His time at Hearts has helped with the new position but he insists he's happy to be placed anywhere.
He said to FTBL: "We're very comfortable with each other playing at the back. Whoever's in there, we know what role they're going to do and we have full belief and trust in each other. It's different (at left-back) going forward, but defensively it's all the same to me.
"I'm just happy to be out there and do the job needed for the team just like all the boys in the squad. I'm just going to give it my all no matter what and where I am. I'm playing on the wide left of a back three anyway at my club so it's not that big of a transition."
