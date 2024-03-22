Kye Rowles has played LCB for Hearts

Kye Rowles says he will slot in wherever is required after the Hearts defender played left-back for Australia.

It was an emotional day for the Tynecastle star as he scored his first Socceroos goal in a 2-0 win over Lebanon. Rowles was forced into a new position with regular left-back Aziz Behich out of this window, and replacement Jordan Bos pulling up injured in the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man who came on for him, Riley McGree, also succumbed to injury and Rowles then moved to the left of a back four. He has featured as a left-sided centre-back in Steven Naismith's Hearts side this season.

Australia boss Graham Arnold has hinted that Middlesbrough midfielder McGree and Belgian-based Bos won't feature when the Socceroos play Lebanon again next week, which could shift Rowles back into unfamiliar territory. His time at Hearts has helped with the new position but he insists he's happy to be placed anywhere.

He said to FTBL: "We're very comfortable with each other playing at the back. Whoever's in there, we know what role they're going to do and we have full belief and trust in each other. It's different (at left-back) going forward, but defensively it's all the same to me.