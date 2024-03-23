Robert Snodgrass rates Lawrence Shankland's Scotland start as Hearts striker has pundits screaming for a goal
Robert Snodgrass insists getting in the right positions to score is exactly what you need from a number nine as he assessed former Hearts teammate Lawrence Shankland's Scotland performance.
The former playmaker has retired after a spell at Tynecastle last season. He was on punditry duties as three goals in the last 20 minutes inflicted a harsh 4-0 defeat on the national team against Netherlands.
With the game at 1-0, an error at the back allowed Shankland to pick his spot. The Hearts captain cracked the bar, adding to the frustration of a Ryan Christie header that hit the woodwork in the first half. Snodgrass has assessed Shankland's performance, and insists the Hearts talisman is giving himself every chance to get on the scoresheet.
He said when asked about his personality: "That is why he is a top number nine and has went on to score the goals here has done over the last two years. Your number nines can have you happy or sad after a game. He was in the right position, but what I loved about is Scotland are really high up on the press. That is what I want to see."
Fellow pundit Alan Hutton meanwhile insists that the pundits were shouting at the TV willing him on to score. He added on Viaplay: "I think he has just tried to be too precise. His confidence is sky high so why not?
"He is a guy in form and more chances will come. Will he be annoyed? Of course he will be, but it's one of those things. He is more than capable. We were screaming in here for him to score, we wanted him to. But more will come."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.