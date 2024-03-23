Scotland's John McGinn was far from happy post-match in Amsterdam.

John McGinn says the Scotland squad have been left embarrassed after a 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands.

Three goals in the final 20 minutes from Gini Wijnaldum, Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen added to national team woes after a fine opener from Tijjani Reijnders. It's a brutal reminder of what can happen against the elite if not on it for 90 minutes, with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

Ryan Christie and Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland both hit the bar with big chances in the game, with Hibs hero and Aston Villa captain McGinn coming out in support of the striker in his honest verdict. He told Viaplay: "Overall, we will look back on it with so much to take from the game. The scoreline is an embarrassing one for us.

"We are all experienced players, and we know coming to places like this, we are playing in European football, it's not a surprise. When you get good spells in the game, myself, Christie, Shanks, one of them has got to go in.

"Off the back of that, you can say you've played well, chances, all of that, but we've got to be more streetwise and when it goes to 2-0, shut up shop a bit, be less ambitious, be narrower.

"That's the thing that hurts the most, we are going into a tournament where goal difference is so important. We can take positives, we didn't feel Netherlands were a million miles away from us but in those moments towards the last half an hour of the game these are ones we don't look at with many positives.

