Hearts and Hibs are both on international break currently.

Hearts continue to fly high in the Premiership table, looking like they have already locked down third spot.

Meanwhile, Hibs are fighting to remain in the top half ahead of the split, currently in sixth place and a game ahead of Dundee in seventh. Just a few games remain in this phase of the season, and Hibs, in particular, have it all to play for. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest the two Edinburgh clubs and their rivals while the international break ensues.

Nicholson on Hearts

Motherwell star Sam Nicholson has been speaking about his time at Hearts. “Coming through at Hearts was difficult because it’s known for having a good youth system, so you’re always trying to get ahead of someone else,” Nicholson told the club's official website.

“There were times when I thought they would release me but they were very patient with me. I’m not a built boy, as you can see, and there were times when they weren’t playing me. But, they would say it’s because even though I had ability, they just wanted to nurture me.

“Everyone knows of the financial difficulties the club went through but that was the year I broke through, and it definitely helped me. To a Hearts fan, looking at me, it’s sort of one of your own in a way.

"It’s obviously nice to hear the compliments. I enjoyed my time there and I hold great memories. It was a dream but I think on the other hand, it’s really important for me to say how much I love it here. Like, I’m really enjoying it.”

Hibs urged to shop at home

Former Hibs man Tam McManus has urged the club to shop in Scotland this summer, pointing out some potential targets in his column in the Daily Record.

"I just hope Hibs don’t ignore the talent already in the country," he said. "Much as I hate to make comparisons with the noisy neighbours, Hearts have done some good business this week tying up some of the best in the Premiership on pre-contracts. Hibs should be looking for the next Kevin Nisbet. There are players of that ilk out there.

"Listen, they could have 11 players from Mars and supporters wouldn’t care if they are winning. But it’s important there’s a Scottish core at the club with the likes of David Marshall, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson looking increasingly likely to move on.

"There’s obvious targets who are turning on the style in the top flight like Danny Armstrong at Kilmarnock and Luke McCowan at Dundee. Both have that x factor and are absolutely at the level Hibs should be looking for. But they’d cost a pretty penny too with years left on their contracts and might just be out of range.

"If that means dropping to the Championship to find gems then that should never be written off. Just remember the impact Nisbet made after coming in from Dunfermline. There’s two players straight off the bat that I’ve thought for while now should be on Hibs’ radar.