Ryan Porteous names the Scotland non-negotiable at Euro 2024 as Hibs hero insists one thing can't happen
Ryan Porteous insists Scotland are learning valuable lessons as the Hibs academy product looks ahead to Euro 2024 - but defeats like the one in Amsterdam can't happen.
The defender is now a regular in the Championship at Watford after leaving Hibs in 2023, who he made 158 appearances from after breaking through the club academy ranks. He is also establishing himself as a national team regular under head coach Steve Clarke.
Porteous was part of the side that lost 4-0 to the Netherlands on Friday - through three goals conceded in the final 20 minutes - with Northern Ireland to come in a warm-up test on Tuesday. It's all in preparation for the major tournament in Germany this summer, where Scotland face the tournament hosts in the opener.
Defeats like the Netherlands result are tough but the Hibs favourites insists they give the nation an idea of the level that will be needed in Germany. He said: "Obviously it's handy to learn this lesson right now A friendly doesn't mean anything going into the Euros.
"But we're going to start the Euros against a similar team in quality in Germany, so you can't let that happen or you're almost out the tournament after one game.
"The gaffer has spoken about it. That's why we've taken these kind of games on, it's playing against these pot one teams - the more you play against them the more you try and get to their level.
"We've come on leaps and bounds in the last few years, everyone has spoken about that, but we want to kick-on now again. Even with being in the Nations League A, you want to go and show that you belong there, so nights like that will help that."
