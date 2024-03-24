Hibs highest earners according to popular management simulation

Hibs still have plenty to play for when the Premiership action resumes after the international break.

Nick Montgomery's side sit in sixth place in the table and are six points adrift of fourth placed Kilmarnock - but there could still be a late push for a place in Europe as Hibs look to secure qualification for continental competition for a second successive season.

Once the campaign is over, Montgomery will turn his focus towards his first summer transfer window in charge at Easter Road and that could mean a whole host of changes to his squad and a potential increase in his wage bill - but who are the current high earners in the Hibs squad?

We fire up the latest version of the world's most popular management simulation to see who Football Manager 2024's researchers believe are the highest earners in Montgomery's ranks as the final weeks of the season rapidly approach.

1 . Kanayo Megwa FM24 weekly wage: £350 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Stevenson FM24 weekly wage: £1,500 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales