He’s now back at square one after two operations already this campaign after a summer transfer.

Former Hearts star Uche Ikpeazu has been told he is still part of St Johnstone plans amid a troubling season with injury.

The forward was at Tynecastle between 2018-2020 and returned to Scottish football in the summer with Premiership rival St Johnstone, signed by ex-Jambos boss Craig Levein. He is now under the management of new gaffer Simo Valakari.

Ikpeazu had knee surgery before pre-season and then another op after an infection KO’d an October return date. Starting recovery from the first steps again, Valakari has ensured the former Hearts forward of a key Perthshire role. He said: “It is difficult for Uche.

"I can only talk about the time that I have been here but he has needed to start again, everything from scratch, just two weeks ago. It was like after an operation again, but now he is trying to build strength in the leg, to get it to the stage where he can start full training.

"If you think about it, once he starts training again, that is when we can start thinking about how long it takes to get fitness back. It's so unfortunate, especially for the player. For him it's very frustrating but, at the same time, he is very positive.

"He knows his body well and he now feels like the recovery has really started. Sometimes what can happen is, after you have an operation, you come back and you just feel that something isn't right. Then you maybe need to take a couple of steps back, maybe start again.

"Then eventually you feel that, even though there is maybe still a little pain, it is a different kind. He now feels like that. And that's a very encouraging sign because now it will start coming forward. Uche will be like a new signing for us in January. I have told him he will be this for us."