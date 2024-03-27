The former Hearts midfielder is in the Highlands.

Former Hearts midfielder Don Cowie has affirmed his ambition to be a manager as his interim Ross County stint continues.

The Staggies are fighting for their Premiership survival after Derek Adams' calamitous third reign in Dingwall plunged them further into the relegation mire. They secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Hearts pre-international break to move within a game of 10th placed St Johnstone.

Cowie has County a point off Craig Levein's men but they still sit 11th ahead of facing Aberdeen in a crucial game at Pittodrie on Saturday. The former midfielder spent two years at Hearts between 2016-18 and also turned out for Inverness, Watford, Cardiff and Wigan alongside two Ross County stints. The ultimate goal now is a managerial gig for the long hail.

Speaking to Highland News Media, Cowie said: "No conversation has been had. We are on the same page. I’m very comfortable with the role I’m in right now. I’m loving it and enjoying it. I’ve got a group that are working ever so hard. That has to be the focus, just taking each game.

“What happens at the end of that will be a decision for the owner to make. It’s about doing what’s best for the club right now. It’s something I have made no secret about – I want to be a manager.

“There are things that I have got to adapt to and get used to, and it’s something I’m really enjoying. It helps that I’ve got a group who are so responsive to the information they get. They want to work hard, which makes it an easy environment to work in with that transition for me.

