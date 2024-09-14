A former Hearts star has made a move | SNS Group

A former Hearts player has made a transfer move to join forces with an ex-Jambos coach.

Connor Smith is a product of the Tynecastle academy and made 19 appearances during time at the club. He moved to St Johnstone permanently in January of this year after multiple loans away from Gorgie, including a successful stint at Hamilton Accies.

Now with Saints minutes limited, former Hearts coach John Rankin has made a move to bring him back into his fold on a loan until the end of this season. The Hamilton boss said of Smith: “I’m delighted to get Connor back in the side.

“This is a deal we’ve been working on for a long time now so it’s great to finally get it over the line. He’s a talented player and one that offers us something different in the middle of the park, and going forward due to his versatility to play in multiple roles.”

On the move, Smith said to club media: “Buzzing. I’ve been speaking to the manager so I am buzzing to get started. I’ve trained and it was good so I am just delighted to be here. It was really good and I never told any of the boys I was coming so it was a big surprise.

“It was a good session. I loved every minute of it (his last spell) obviously apart from the last game when we got relegated. But that’s football. I enjoyed my loan spell and fans were brilliant for me, and spurred me on.”