Could Luke McCowan be packing his bags? | SNS Group

The latest transfer news for Hearts and Hibs fans to tuck into.

It’s go, go, go time for clubs looking to rush through some late transfer business this summer.

Hearts aren’t expecting to be raiding the shelves for last-minute purchases but Hibs are set to head for the wire in their pursuit of strengthening their team. Then there are former players looking to make moves of their own elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League rivals are also aiming to strengthen ahead of a packed Premiership schedule. Here’s our rundown of the latest transfer headlines as things stand.

Celtic bid for Hibs target

Luke McCowan is a man Hibs desire but Celtic are now stepping up their pursuit of the Dundee star. It’s been claimed by the BBC that the champions have made a bid but no deal has been agreed just yet. Perhaps the deal to watch heading into the window’s closing hours.

Ex-Jambo links up with former Tynecastle boss

Jason Holt is poised to link up with ex-Hearts gaffer Craig Levein at St Johnstone, according to the BBC. The midfielder has been without a club since Livingston’s relegation to the Championship but he’s now poised to complete a transfer comeback to the Premiership. He spent four years as a senior player at Hearts after coming through the academy, and previously was at loan at Saints between 2019-2020.

Former Hearts man may replace McCowan

Turning back to the man in-demand, McCowan’s move to either Celtic or Hibs may trigger a former Hearts star walking into the Dundee team as his replacement. The Scottish Sun claim that Scott Fraser could return to the SPFL if the Dens Park star does complete a late exit. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts.