Former Hearts star set for Premiership comeback as Celtic make bid for Hibs transfer target
It’s go, go, go time for clubs looking to rush through some late transfer business this summer.
Hearts aren’t expecting to be raiding the shelves for last-minute purchases but Hibs are set to head for the wire in their pursuit of strengthening their team. Then there are former players looking to make moves of their own elsewhere.
League rivals are also aiming to strengthen ahead of a packed Premiership schedule. Here’s our rundown of the latest transfer headlines as things stand.
Celtic bid for Hibs target
Luke McCowan is a man Hibs desire but Celtic are now stepping up their pursuit of the Dundee star. It’s been claimed by the BBC that the champions have made a bid but no deal has been agreed just yet. Perhaps the deal to watch heading into the window’s closing hours.
Ex-Jambo links up with former Tynecastle boss
Jason Holt is poised to link up with ex-Hearts gaffer Craig Levein at St Johnstone, according to the BBC. The midfielder has been without a club since Livingston’s relegation to the Championship but he’s now poised to complete a transfer comeback to the Premiership. He spent four years as a senior player at Hearts after coming through the academy, and previously was at loan at Saints between 2019-2020.
Former Hearts man may replace McCowan
Turning back to the man in-demand, McCowan’s move to either Celtic or Hibs may trigger a former Hearts star walking into the Dundee team as his replacement. The Scottish Sun claim that Scott Fraser could return to the SPFL if the Dens Park star does complete a late exit. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts.
