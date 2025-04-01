Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hearts favourite is currently at Sheffield Wednesday with free agency looming if a new contract can’t be sorted.

Former Hearts star Callum Paterson admits his future situation is up in the air as he heads into the final months of his Sheffield Wednesday contract.

The utility man was told by Owls boss Danny Rohl at the start of this season game time would be limited. With his partner due a baby, the former Hearts man wasn’t prepared to go anywhere else and vowed to fight for his place in the English Championship side he’s been at since 2020.

Patterson started his career in maroon, capable of playing almost anywhere, scoring 39 times with 21 assists over 162 games, featuring at right-back, right midfield and striker over his career which has included 17 Scotland caps.

Callum Paterson’s Sheffield Wednesday future

Speaking at a recent press conference, Patterson said on whether or not he was thinking about his future: “Yeah of course, especially with the little one - a bit uneasy, but that’s football. I’d love to be here, but that’s not my decision to make. All I can do is give my all, like I have done every time I’ve been asked, and hopefully things will happen.

“I spoke to the manager at the start of the season and was told that I wouldn’t be getting as much game time as I would like, but I said to him, ‘I’m here, I’ve always been here, and if you need me I’ll be ready’. I kept myself ready, and thankfully took my chances when they came along.

“I said to him that my wife was due a baby in about 10 days, so I can’t exactly do anything. I wasn’t going to go and try and find a new club, I told him I’d stick it out, ride the storm and hopefully come through the other side. I haven’t had any [contract talks] yet, but that’s not usually how it works here, and I quite like that. Football comes first, there are eight games left, and if I can give a good account of myself then you never know what happens.”

Promotion push

In the meantime, the Owls are looking to put together an outside bid for the promotion play-offs. They may be in 12th but sit just five points off West Brom in sixth. Patterson added prior to the clash against former side Cardiff City: "It’s something we can use from last year. Anyone could have gone down and it was a weird situation to be in, but we came through it as a squad and have to use that experience from last year to show we can actually do it this year on the other side of it and hopefully we can stick together and achieve it.

"You can have all the talent in the world. Individually, it won’t make a difference if you are not part of a team. The Cardiff team we had was a phenomenal team, but were still all really good mates and everyone in that squad still meets today. That’s a massive part of it, the camaraderie and togetherness helped us achieve what we did that year and the manager. It was just a bunch of random guys. But we had a team of really good people who gelled together really well and the manager made that happen for us and we achieved what we wanted to.”