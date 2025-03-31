Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hearts manager has impressed in the Championship and looks set to secure a place in next season's Premiership.

Former Hearts manager John McGlynn is closing in on a reunion with his old club as he guides Falkirk to within touching distance of the Championship title and promotion back into the Premiership.

Fifteen years have passed since the Bairns last graced Scottish football’s top tier and they slipped into League One for the first time since 1980 as recently as six years ago. However, after a five-year spell in the third tier, promotion was secured last season and McGlynn’s men have shown no signs of stopping as they head into Saturday’s home game with Greenock Morton sat eight points clear at the top of the Championship table with Scott Brown’s Ayr United and David Martindale’s Livingston trailing in their wake.

Former Hibs and Dundee manager Jim Duffy has been impressed with McGlynn’s work during his three-year spell in charge of the Bairns and believes a return to the Premiership will be secured between now and the end of the season.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn gives instructions from the sidelines. | SNS Group

He told The Scottish Sun: "Anybody who's seen Falkirk play would say the same thing. John's got an identifiable style of playing really attractive football. Coaches, rightly or wrongly, get labelled. People would say a Jim Duffy team would be organised and hard to break down, whether that's factual or not. But having a label of playing attractive football is quite a good label to have.

"However, you ultimately have to have substance over style — you can't just have style, you must have results and John's done that. I'm not surprised at how this season has gone. I'm not being wise after the event when I say that. At the start of the season I did a thing about the Championship on radio and I said I'd be amazed if Falkirk weren't in the play-offs. That was partly because there were no big-hitters in the Championship this year in terms of finance, so I thought it would be a very open league.

"But it was also partly because of their style, and Falkirk would be coming from League One with real confidence with the majority of players who had got them up. So I thought they would be good enough to make a concerted challenge for the title. Now they will win it partly because of the lead they have, and partly because the other teams won't be able to make up the points difference. John's brought in guys like Scott Arfield and the recruitment has been very good, because they lost their top player from last year, Callum Morrison. Normally when you lose your main man it would be a problem, but it's actually had minimal impact on Falkirk.”

Duffy also stressed McGlynn’s performance in the lead role in the dugout with the Bairns ‘sends a wee message to directors’ around the game and shows coaches ‘with a ton of experience’ should not be no written off.

He said: "I also think John's a great advert for experienced coaches. He's a man in his 60s doing an unbelievable job and he has a ton of experience. That sends a wee message to directors, that it's not an exact science and not to write anybody off. If you think he's the right person for your club, don't look at his date of birth! I worked with John at Hearts — he was a coach when I came in as assistant manager to Graham Rix in January 2006. I remember speaking to him when I went in and telling him not to be concerned, that I wasn't there to step on anyone's toes. As it turned out there were so many players at Hearts that we needed three coaches. But John was an excellent coach then and that's always been the case."