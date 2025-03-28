Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Hearts academy product could get his hands on silverware this weekend.

Hearts youngster Macaulay Tait is hoping to help Livingston get their hands on silverware this weekend - and he hopes his parent club can follow their lead.

The Championship promotion contenders take a break from their attempts to return to the Premiership this weekend as they prepare to face second tier rivals Queens Park in the final of the SPFL Trust Trophy. After seeing off the likes of Spartans, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dunfermline Athletic, Livi are now looking to lift the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2015 when they strolled to a 4-0 home win against Alloa Athletic.

After joining the Championship side in January, Tait only featured in the last four clash with Dunfermline - but he is now keen to make the most of his unexpected cup final experience.

He said: "When I came to Livingston it was the semi-finals, so the boys did most of the hard work before I arrived. They haven't even mentioned me turning up for big games — but I'm sure they will! We've been knocked out in the first round at Hearts the last couple of seasons. Both times it was Highland League sides, Brechin and then Fraserburgh. So this is the furthest I've been in the cup, even if I did only turn up for the semis!

"You don't get to too many cup finals, so it's good to experience one this early in my career. Nerves will probably kick in, but once the whistle blows it will be like any other game. The gaffer is treating it like that because you don't want to get caught up in it too much. Although we know it's bigger than that, if we treat it like everything else it will be better. It's a good chance to give the fans something to smile about because it must have been tough last season. Getting a trophy for them would be massive. It would be good to win this one and for Hearts to lift the Scottish Cup — that would be great."

Tait’s form during his loan spell with Livingston led to a maiden call-up to the Scotland Under-21s squad for their recent friendlies against Iceland and the Republic of Ireland. However, with a key league clash against Falkirk and this weekend’s cup final clash with Queens Park on the agenda, talks between all parties involved led to Tait remaining with his club.

The young midfielder revealed the impact former Hearts stars Danny Wilson and Ryan McGowan have made during his loan stint with Livi - although he did concede one of the duo is ‘always on his case’.

He said: "The gaffer and Brian Rice spoke to the SFA, they understood as it's a time of the season when teams have big games. The Under-21s had a couple of friendlies, so it made more sense to stay behind and play these games for Livingston. I have benefitted massively from the move. I feel fitter and stronger already. I can compete for 90 minutes, which is why I came here. The lads here have been brilliant. It's an experienced group which has helped me massively.

"Danny Wilson's been really good with me. He's always on my case but it's good experience. Looking behind me and having guys like Danny and Ryan McGowan makes it so much easier. The manager has been great with me too. He just wants to win."