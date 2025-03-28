Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beware the former Hearts kid with a point to prove. Just one of the concerns for David Gray as he prepares for St Johnstone’s visit to Easter Road.

While there are good reasons for the bookies making Hibs odds-on favourites in their first game back after the international break, with the visitors’ status at the very bottom of the Scottish Premiership a glaring testament to their many flaws and vulnerabilities, gaffer Gray will be wary of complacency. The fact that Simo Valakari’s men have won six and drawn two of their last 10 games in all competitions should underline the need to pay close attention.

And the first threat to be considered, contained and nullified is that of Makenzie Kirk. In a team who don’t score many, the former Hearts youngster – a regular scorer for the B team against Lowland League opposition – will need watching.

In a team who have lined up in a 3-5-2, a 3-4-2-1 and even a 4-3-3 at times this season, Kirk’s work alongside or just in behind Adama Sidibeh really catches the eye. Photo 1 from the recent 1-1 draw with Dundee provides a nice snapshot of this.

Photo 1 | Wyscout

In the picture above, Kirk has already played the ball into the feet of Sidibeh, who finds the overlapping full-back with a neat pass around the corner. From there, Kirk continues his run to score with a fine header.

Photo 2 provides a little glimpse of his fox-in-the-box anticipation. He SHOULDN’T be first to the rebound. But he is. And it’s enough to beat Ross County.

Photo 2 - Kirk anticipation | Wyscout

Whether one of the back three steps on or Nectar Triantis tracks his runs from deep, someone will need to pick up the movement in and around the box. Or the visitors will get joy in dangerous areas.

Saints improving by striking right balance

Valakari seems to have found a new balance between a patient build-up and something more direct. When it works, Saints are genuinely enjoyable to watch. When was the last time you said about St Johnstone?

Photo 3 shows how a familiar face, former Hibs player Drey Wright, likes to bring a bit of guile to the attack alongside Sidibeh. Wright’s touch is vital in bouncing play from a central area to all of that lovely space out wide, where January signing Stephen Duke-McKenna does a lot of his best work.

Photo 3 - Wright and Sibideh combine | Wyscout

From there, as Photo 4 shows, it’s all about the quality of cross from Graham Carey. And the anticipation of Sibideh.

Photo 4 - Carey cross Sidibeh finish | Wyscout

That goal came, of course, in a 2-1 home loss to Hearts. On a day when the Gorgie side managed to punch a few obvious holes in the St Johnstone defence.

Overall, Valakari’s team are being outscored by their opponents, but only by a fine margin; they’re conceding at a clip of 1.7 goals per game, while scoring just a smidgen over a goal per 90 minutes. The expected goals (xG) stats are consistent with that, too.

Hibs still on great run of form

Living off minimal possession, they’re also regularly outshot by opponents. The last time Hibs faced them, on a bad pitch at McDiarmid Park back in early January, the visitors had 15 attempts at goal (with four on target) to the home side’s five (two on target).

This should be a day, then, where Gray’s men can play their own game. Do what they’ve done best in a run that has seen them suffer just two losses in their past 19 games across all competitions.

Where will the space be? Well, as Photo 5 shows, there is often room for a clever striker or a smart No. 10 to sneak in between the lines and trigger a pacy forward with a through ball.

Photo 5 - gap between lines | Wyscout

Then again, as Photo 6 from the recent loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park shows, Saints have been vulnerable to nothing more technical or tactical than a clever press. This moves leads to a goal, just because Killie are willing to gamble on St Johnstone being unable to play through them.

Photo 6 - press and reward | Wyscout

If we go back to that most recent meeting between the teams, meanwhile, remember that the Hibs goal came from doing the basics extremely well. In this case, as Photo 7 shows, it was all about Chris Cadden taking on his man and delivering a cross, Hibs sending plenty of bodies crashing into the penalty box, Triantis keeping things alive – and Dwight Gayle pouncing to finish.

Photo 7 - Cadden cross and crashing the box | Wyscout

In the last round of fixtures before the international break, Valakari’s team managed to grind out a 0-0 against Aberdeen. Sitting deep in a 5-4-1 without the ball (see Photo 8) and hitting on the counter, they did pretty well despite not having a great deal of possession.

Photo 8 - Saints pinned down | Wyscout

At home, Hibs will expect to see plenty of the ball. With options out wide and up front, Gray won’t be short of weapons as he looks to sharpen things at the top end of the park.

In retrospect, the 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park just before the break turned out to be a decent enough point, given results elsewhere. But Gray was critical of his team’s inability to create more clear-cut chances in Ayrshire.

With all due respect to the work done by Valakari in recent months, Hibs should be able to rectify that minor failing in this fixture. Without going so gung-ho that they overlook the most obvious danger men in the away ranks.