Taking on Thomas Tuchel’s England on World Cup duty preps St Johnstone defender for Scottish Premiership scrap

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs will be up against an opponent buoyed by the experience of playing at one of world football’s most “iconic” venues, according to St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. And the Finnish gaffer believes Latvian defender Daniels Balodis will be on a high despite his national team suffering a 3-0 loss to England at Wembley.

Balodis played the full 90 minutes of Monday night’s World Cup qualifier in north London, as Thomas Tuchel’s team completed a perfect start to their Group K campaign with victories in their opening two fixtures. Valakari, whose one game against England in a 32-cap international career came during the national stadium’s rebuild, was thrilled to see his January signing performing on the big stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints manager said: “Daniels has played against some of the best players in the world, at an iconic stadium, with 80,000 people in it. And he didn’t look out of place.

“I never played at Wembley – I faced England with Finland at Anfield because it was being reconstructed. So, I can only imagine what the excitement was like for Daniels. But from the moment the game started, Daniels played as he has been playing here with us.

“He defended the box really well and was in the right positions. Of course, Latvia didn’t have a lot of the ball but the passes he made were good ones.

“What an experience. He will take from it: ‘I can play at this next level’. That’s how it looked to me watching the game. The improvement he has been showing with us continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was very happy that Latvia played on Monday and that he had a short trip from London. The games will help him, and he should be fine fitness-wise. Some of the boys have been carrying niggles but he wasn’t one of them, so it was better that he played another couple of games.”

Did international break come at a good or bad time for visitors?

St Johnstone head to Easter Road on Saturday looking to carry on a run of form that has seen them win six and draw two of their last 10 games in all competitions. Despite being five points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership, the Perth side had been building momentum before the international break.

Valakari said: “Results will show if the break came at a good time for us. We were in good form - but some players were carrying aches and pains. We’ve tried to give rest to players who have needed it and have organised two bounce games for those who haven’t. International breaks are part of football – no club coach is a big fan of them because they break your rhythm and there can be a lot of travelling for the players who are away.

“You’re always a bit worried how they will come back to you. If they’re not playing, the training won’t be the same as it would be with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When they come back there’s only a day and a half and then you play. But it’s the same for everyone. All the boys who have been away with their countries should be with us for training on Thursday.”