From Socceroos scapegoat to fan favourite, Miller’s tale can only have positive Easter Road spin-offs

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He isn’t guaranteed a start for Hibs. But has the versatility, ability and ambition to make himself first choice in a couple of different positions. And is currently tearing up the international scene in his bid to reach next summer’s World Cup.

When Lewis Miller talks about earning the trust of new Australia boss Tony Popovic, the defender is speaking on a specialist subject. Because he’s been through the same process at Easter Road. Under three different gaffers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller, who argues that it will “hard for me to be replaced” in the Socceroos starting XI as long as he maintains current standards and the wins keep coming, is currently on a high. And enjoying every minute of it.

The wingback/fullback/centre-half, who has kept both Warren O’Hora and Chris Cadden sidelined at different stages of this season, in between spending time on the bench just waiting for a chance to shine, has impressed a lot of key people – current manager David Gray included - with his drive and determination. Considering the way he’s rehabilitated his reputation with Socceroos supporters, going from national scapegoat to fan favourite through sheer grit and effort, Miller is a poster boy for the sort of redemptive narrative arc that makes sport so compelling.

He's now started in all six games under Popovic, who took over from Graham Arnold last September. When you think back to the torrent of abuse Miller got for his part in the Aussies’ Asian Cup exit just over a year ago, the turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable.

The 24-year-old, involved in both goals as the Socceroos beat China in front of 60,000 fans in Hangzhou this week, has become integral to his national side, where he’s lining up at right wingback in a shape familiar to all Hibs fans. A degree of comfort with the system, he says, is definitely a factor in his international renaissance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, of course,” said Miller. “Trust doesn't come easy, right? You have to go out there and prove it.

“And obviously under the new management, the way that he wants to play, I feel like I do fit in and into the system and obviously we've been doing well at the moment. So, it's going to be hard for me to be replaced if we keep winning and we're doing the way we're doing. So, yeah, I'm very happy where I am at the moment.

“I think there's plenty more to come. The gaffer has said so multiple times in the changing room, that this is just the start for us boys. Look, we've had two camps now and like I said, we've only got better and better. So, I'm keen for the future.”

Australia sitting second in World Cup group with crucial Japan and Saudi contests to come

The Socceroos are currently sitting second in Group C in the third round of Asian qualifying for next year’s World Cup in the USA and Canada. The top two from each group qualify automatically for the finals, meaning Popovic’s men are in a good position heading into the closing doubleheader in June – at home to group leaders Japan and away to third-placed Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller, who scored in last week’s 5-1 win over Indonesia in Sydney, is obviously eager to return to a major finals. And admits he’s learning every time he takes the field at international level.

He said: “Well, that's the thing, like I still need a little bit more experience, right? Like the one-on-ones, I'm beating a player then they are going to be a little bit more crucial whether that's playing a cooler ball in the box or whatever.

“I think I overcomplicate it at times but look, there's room for improvement and I was happy with my performance at the end of the day. We got two big wins, so you have to be pleased with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller, who did play a neat inside pass to set up Jackson Irvine for a brilliant solo opener against China, instead of just whipping a cross into the box from a decent area, said: “Well, Jacko’s been on flames, hasn't he? So I was just like, give him the ball, he'll do something with it. So obviously a bit of luck in that, obviously deflection and then obviously it was a peach of a goal, left foot, top left corner.”

On the assist for Nishan Velupillay’s killer second against the Chinese, Miller said: “I just got to put in an area there. Nish was in the right position at the right time and fair play to him, he's been on fire as well for the past two games and look. Everything's kind of just clicking at the moment so we're hoping to carry that over to next camp.”