There was a heavy Hearts theme to a cup final on Sunday as a current talent came out on top and surrounded by former players.

A Hearts talent has added silverware to his CV after helping Livingston to SPFL Trust Trophy joy over Queen’s Park.

The Lions are pushing for an instant return to the Premiership after relegation last campaign, and signed Macaulay Tait on loan from Tynecastle during winter’s transfer window. He has become a mainstay in midfield and played an hour of their showpiece clash at the Falkirk Stadium with Queen’s Park, which was won 5-0.

It was ex-Jambos everywhere you turned. In the Spiders dugout was interim manager and former Tynecastle striker Steven MacLean but it was the Livingston team that took on a very maroon feel.

Former Hearts men help inspire cup glory

In defence, there were three of the back four familiar to Hearts fans. Captain and Tynecastle academy product Jamie Brandon started at right-back, 2012 Scottish Cup winner Ryan McGowan was at centre-back with Championship title winner Danny Wilson alongside him in defence. Then in midfield there was Tait with former goalkeeper Jack Hamilton on the bench.

It was to be an ex-Hearts striker who opened the scoring in wonderful fashion. Robbie Muirhead brought down a Brandon cross with one foot and then lashed it home before the ball bounced. Livi were already in control of the game at that point and a goal for Stevie May before half-time just about finished the game off.

If cup glory heading back to West Lothian wasn’t secure before the break, Tete Yengi’s strike after half-time made sure of it, with Andrew Shinnie’s deflected goal insult to Spider injury. Brandon then put the icing on the cake with an outstanding long range effort. Livingston attentions now turn to their push for promotion and face a key game with Dunfermline Athletic in midweek, looking to cut the gap on leaders Falkirk. Tait will aim for continued selection before heading back to Hearts in the summer, where the goal then will be to feature in Neil Critchley’s Gorgie plans.

Manager reaction

Lions manager David Martindale said: I don't think we started the game well. Don't think we started the game well at all. They never really caused us any problem, but we never really gained any territory. A wee bit sloppy in the ball, wanted to be a wee bit more aggressive in the press. if I can get Robbie Muirhead in central areas between the sticks, you've got a great chance. Big, physical, strong Livingston actually can play football sometimes. I'm just happy for the fans. Happy for the players. They put a lot into this season, they deserve it. So, it's a good accolade for the club.”

Interim Queen’s boss MacLean added: “It was 5-0, not acceptable, but we actually started the game really well. We had an opportunity and then another half chance. If we go ahead then maybe the game is different. We lose a third goal in the start of the second half and the game has gone. It's just about reactions. It wasn't an acceptable result and we've got to take ownership of that. We've got to make sure that we pick ourselves up. I think everyone has seen what goes against us with injuries and stuff. We've got a big injury list as it is. We spoke about it in there, we've got to take responsibility. We've got what we've got for the rest of the season player-wise. We've got to show a bit of leadership and a bottle as well. It's maybe not about ability, it's about showing the right character. As a group, we've got to take ownership. The manager beforehand lost his job. I think everybody has got to be part of the reason that happened. We've got to go and try and make it right on Wednesday night."