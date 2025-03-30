Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rival has a cup-final style clash with Hearts firmly on his radar - with top six competition heating up.

Michael Wimmer is expecting Hearts’ top six battle with Motherwell and more to come down to the wire.

The Steelmen are one of the team chasing down the Jambos in sixth, with St Mirren now hot on their trail. A blow was inflicted upon their top six ambitions on Saturday as Aberdeen swept them aside in an easy 4-1 win at Pittodrie.

They failed to capitalise on a 3-0 win for Celtic on Saturday and now must win at Kilmarnock next weekend to ensure their top six hopes remain in their hands. Motherwell are on 38 points and St Mirren are on the same total ahead of their game with Dundee.

A tantalising clash between Motherwell and Hearts is still a possibility on matchday 33, the final game pre split. For Wimmer, he reckons it will all come down to that game.

Motherwell thoughts on race with Hearts

He said: “I think we have to concentrate, not on points, we have to concentrate on the next tough game. This is a very tough challenge in Kilmarnock. And, and then hopefully we have a final against Hearts at home. And I think, in my opinion, the table is so tight that it will give a decision on game day 33.

“Something I'm not happy with is I had the feeling we gave up after 3-1. We gave up. The space between the lines was too big and reactions after mistakes were not okay. Yeah, this game is a big learning for us, I hope so. We will speak about, especially again, about the last 15 minutes, but to be honest, for me, Aberdeen are a brilliant team and played perfect, especially in possession.

“I think I learn every day. I learn every training session. So good teams, you learn much. You learn a lot because if you are, for example, 3-1 behind then it's always a topic about the reaction or not about the belief.

“I said to the players that the result is important, but always important that we try to play 90 minutes. Our game, we try to give 90 minutes, everything. This is also deserved for the fans. There was 700 fans. We have to do 90 minutes, everything, and yeah, we have to speak about this, and we have to learn it.”

St Mirren add drive

After their pasting of Kilmarnock by a 5-1 margin, there is added juice in the St Mirren push for the top six. Assistant Brian Kerr said: "Top six is the aim, but we have to just concentrate on the next game against Dundee. We know what we want to do but we can't look ahead and focus on other results. This is solely on us now and hopefully we can take care of next week. From there, we look at the next steps.

"It was a really excellent performance and it had been coming. We have played really well over the last eight weeks, without the results backing that up. This time we got the performance and the win, and it was pleasing to see that.

"The boys were bang at it, right from the start. They were all on their game and we have all seen that kind of display coming. The guys prepared really well for it and it was great to see that kind of performance. Everything just came together for us.”