He counts Hearts amongst former clubs alongside the likes of Derby County and QPR.

A former Hearts star has signed for a non-league club as the ex Derby County and QPR man goes down a different career direction.

The Jambos have been one of Scotland’s busiest clubs in the transfer market. There are former players on the move too and one of them has taken a major decision after an exit from Derby County at the end of last season. Conor Washington started his career in the lower leagues at St Ives before moving up the leagues down south.

He featured for the likes of QPR before a short lived stint at Sheffield United preceded playing with Hearts. Washington played 22 times for Hearts between 2019-2020 before heading back south, and left Derby County earlier this summer. He now signs for Matlock Town, who are currently part of the Northern Premier League Division One East.

Why former Hearts, Derby County and QPR star has signed in non league

Taking to social media, the striker said: “An emotional day as I drop out of full time football and back into the part time scene where it all began. From Step 5 to Step 4 in 13 years , with some other stuff inbetween. In my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined the career I’ve managed to have and I’m grateful for every single memory. From never setting foot in an academy, turning pro at 19 in the Conference in 2012 to lacing them up against Germany in Euro 2016 - seems like a fairy tale.

“Three promotions , a relegation and some amazing clubs along the way. The setbacks , my god there was plenty, but I wouldn’t have it any other way ! Really looking forward to combining playing for a really ambitious club and starting the next chapter of my football career.”

A club statement adds, with reference to time at Hearts: “Matlock Town are pleased to announce the signing of Northern Ireland International forward Conor Washington, formerly of Derby County. Kent-born Washington netted seven times in League Two for Newport County in the first half of the 2013/14 campaign before sealing a move to League One with Peterborough United. He went on to score on a further five occasions during a campaign that ultimately ended in play-off defeat. Tallies of 13 and 15 followed over the next two seasons, including a first-ever career hat-trick during 2015/16, taking the striker to 33 goals in 94 games for the Posh.”

Why non league side have signed Conor Washington

They add: “His fine form saw him earn a seven-figure switch to Queens Park Rangers of the Championship in January 2016 and Washington scored 14 times in 98 appearances before joining Sheffield United for the 2018/19 campaign where he played a part in the Blades earning promotion to the Premier League. The 2019/20 season was spent with Heart of Midlothian in Scotland.

“However, the COVID-19 outbreak ended the campaign prematurely. Washington returned to England with League One outfit Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2020 and scored 11 times in each of the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons for the Addicks. This form earned him a move back to the Championship with Rotherham, where he found the net six times. Washington would make the move to Derby County for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2023, where he would spend two seasons before departing at the end of his deal this summer.

“On the international stage, Washington has been a regular in the Northern Ireland squad for many years, scoring six times in 43 appearances. Now back fully fit and hungry to get back in the goals, we are excited to welcome Conor to the Gladiators and look forward to seeing him at the Proctor Cars Stadium.“