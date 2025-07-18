The Edinburgh derby will be kicking off a landmark day in Scottish football.

Hibs vs Hearts will be the opener to an ‘unprecedented’ day of Scottish football action, the SPFL have said.

The league chiefs have released their latest TV listings, which include Hibs’ fixture away to Falkirk in August being moved to a 5:45PM kick-off time, pending the club’s European situation. Both clubs already know that the festive Edinburgh derby at Easter Road will be screened by Sky Sports but that will now form part of a triple header of televised matches.

Livingston’s hosting of Celtic will follow up after that lunchtime kick-off and the day ends with Aberdeen vs Dundee United. The SPFL have raved over this landmark date in the calendar for Scottish football as fans begin to pencil in dates for action.

SPFL reaction to TV selection announcement

They said in a statement: “The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has today announced the latest William Hill Premiership matches selected for live broadcast. The first Dundee derby of the season at Dens Park will be shown live on Premier Sports on Sunday August 31, kick-off 2.00pm, and will follow the already-announced Rangers v Celtic fixture, which is live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon.

“Selections for rounds three and four – up to the end of August – have now been made, along with further picks across the festive period schedule of December 27 – January 3, providing clubs and supporters with advance notice at a busy time of year. Two of the TV selections in round three are subject to change due to the new policy to assist SPFL clubs in UEFA competition, which allows clubs involved in play-off matches to postpone their round three fixtures, without requiring the approval of their opponents.

“Falkirk v Hibernian has been chosen by Premier Sports for live coverage on Saturday August 23, kick-off 5.45pm, but following a request from Hibernian will be postponed if they reach the play-off stages of the Europa League or Conference League. Sky Sports have selected St Mirren v Rangers for live broadcast in round three. The details of that fixture, which remains subject to possible postponement, will be confirmed when it is clear what UEFA competition Rangers will be participating in at the time.

“Dundee United v Aberdeen on Saturday August 23 has today been postponed following a request by Aberdeen, who will be participating in the Europa League play-offs. New dates for postponed round three matches will be announced following publication of the UEFA league phase fixtures at the end of August. Four more festive period games will be shown across fixture rounds 19, 20 & 21 in the William Hill Premiership, meaning there are three live games on Saturday December 27.

“The Edinburgh derby has already been published with a 12.30pm kick-off on Sky Sports and will be followed by Livingston v Celtic, live on Sky Sports at 3.00pm. Premier Sports will show Aberdeen v Dundee United at 5.45pm to complete an unprecedented day of back-to-back televised top-flight Scottish football. Premier Sports will also show Motherwell v Celtic on Tuesday December 30, kick-off 8.00pm, while the second Dundee derby of the season, at Tannadice on Saturday January 3, will follow Celtic v Rangers (Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm) on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm.”

Full list of confirmed Scottish football TV selections

Friday August 22

William Hill Championship Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday August 23

William Hill Premiership, Falkirk v Hibernian, live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.45pm *Will be postponed if Hibernian are involved in the play-offs of a UEFA competition*

Sunday August 31

William Hill Premiership, Dundee v Dundee United, live on Premier Sports, kick-off 2.00pm

Saturday December 27

William Hill Premiership, Livingston v Celtic, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm

Saturday December 27

William Hill Premiership, Aberdeen v Dundee United, live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.45pm

Tuesday December 30

William Hill Premiership, Motherwell v Celtic, live on Premier Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Saturday January 3

William Hill Premiership. Dundee United v Dundee, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm