The full back had a difficult spell at Hearts overall and is now back in his homeland.

A former Hearts star has been subject to new transfer offers - just months after his time at Tynecastle ended.

Gerald Taylor arrived last summer on loan from Deportivo Saprissa in his native Costa Rica, with an option to buy inserted into the deal. The right back made an impressive start to time in Steven Naismith’s side but injury and inconsistent form soon hampered him, with then-head coach Neil Critchley confirming before his own Gorgie exit that the option Hearts had would not be taken.

In total, Taylor featured 13 times and he has started playing again for his parent club. There has been interest from other clubs in the Costa Rican international but former captain and leader of Saprissa’s sports committee, Erick Lonnis, says Taylor is one of the players to benefit financial from changes the club has made.

Where is Gerald Taylor after time at Hearts?

He told La Teja: “When I arrived, there was some discontent among some players, who felt their performance and prospects were very good, but they weren't receiving the financial compensation they deserved. We protected five players: Samir and Gerald Taylor, Kenay and Kenan Myrie, and Alberth Barahona. We improved their financial situation, and others with some facilities. Alberth Barahona, who is studying law, received the benefit of living closer to the university.

“I told them we're doing this because we don't want them to have to think they have to jump at the first offer they get. We've achieved that, and we need them to focus on playing for Saprissa, seeking a spot in the national team, and establishing themselves at Saprissa.

“We conducted an analysis and revalued them. Kenay was at 375,000 euros (₡221 million) and today it's at 800,000 euros (₡471 million). There have been offers for Gerald Taylor, and we've had a flood of offers for Kenay. We conducted a financial and projection study, ran several platforms, and determined that he's currently worth €800,000, and that as he plays more games, he'll be worth more.”

Who are Hearts’ right back options?

Saprissa have been left impressed with Taylor’s time at Hearts prior to his Costa Rican comeback. They state on the full-back’s profile: “Gerald Taylor emerged from our Youth Divisions, demonstrating his commitment and outstanding skills from an early age, leading him to join the first team. He had a successful spell in Scottish football. His aggressiveness in defence, combined with great speed in cover, makes him a crucial element in the backcourt.”

Currently, right back is an area of trouble for new head coach Derek McInnes. New signing Christian Borchgrevink’s injury has left him short of options in that department, with Adam Forrester recalled from a loan at St Johnstone to help provide defensive cover.

Centre-back Michael Steinwender started in that role in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Motherwell in the Premiership. Defensive midfielder Oisin McEntee also has started that role and another central defender in Frankie Kent was subbed into that position against the Steelmen.