He’s now working with a former Hibs player and Hearts coach after a deadline day move.

A former Hearts star admits he jumped at the chance to make a winter transfer with an ex-Jambos and Hibs man.

Scott Robinson came through the youth set-up at Tynecastle and appeared 115 times in maroon, coming off the bench in the famous 2012 Scottish Cup final win vs Hibs. He also played some minutes in the Scottish Championship-winning season a few years later before leaving for Kilmarnock.

Robinson has since featured for Dunfermline, East Fife Livingston, Killie for a second time and Partick Thistle. With the offer of a long-term deal, he made the switch to Accies in the Championship this month on deadline day, scoring on his debut at the weekend in a win at Queen’s Park.

He has revealed how he was convinced on the club managed by former Hibs star and Tynecastle coach John Rankin, amid fan disgruntlement with the board and Hamilton’s fight for Premiership survival. He said: "I loved the gaffer's enthusiasm when we spoke. It just seemed like the right thing to do. Things are not going too well at Thistle right now, they are having their problems and couldn't fully commit to myself.

"Kris Doolan wanted me to stay but it was taking time. Accies offered me a two-and-a-half-year deal and I jumped at it. I don't just want to see my career out for the sake of picking up a wage.

"I see this as a great challenge. I feel the squad here has so much potential and hopefully my experience can help them. If we can get another win on Tuesday at Morton, who knows what is still possible this season?

"It was a massive win against Queen's. The club have had a hard time recently, I knew I had to make an instant impact.”

He added with club media: “Dream debut, it’s great to get a goal but more importantly it’s all about the three points. To a man everyone dug out. I’ve just gambled and there it was, a tap-in. It proved to be a big goal.”