The West Ham midfielder was back in Edinburgh this month after an uncertain summer.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hearts star has opened up how he found dealing with West Ham United transfer speculation this summer - and why staying put was his true desire.

Andy Irving has ticked off his first full season with the Hammers last term, having previously been at Austria Klagenfurt. The midfielder who came through the Hearts academy made 10 top-flight appearances in his maiden season at Premier League level, but has started this term on the bench in all three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was some transfer speculation for Irving to deal with, including from Celtic in the Premiership alongside clubs abroad, and he has now opened up on that. He returned to Edinburgh in the international break for what was a welcome break after a summer where football on the park didn’t become the dominating talking point.

Andy Irving on transfer speculation

He told club media: “It was important [to have a bit of a break], to be honest. It was nice to get back home and spend a couple of days with family and friends. My girlfriend came back up with me as well, so it was really nice, and you can’t beat going back up to Scotland.

“It's good to just get that bit of time, take a slight break and just switch off and go back and see the people that you really enjoy spending your time with. Any opportunity I get to go home, I'll always take it. It was really important after quite a full-on summer of pre-season and the start of the season.

“There was a lot of speculation and media [during the summer], but ultimately for me, I'm in a good place here at West Ham. I really enjoy it here, so I was keen to stay and continue giving my best for the club, and I believe that I'll have another progressive year here, and I'll benefit a lot from it. I really enjoy the work that we put in here, and I really enjoy the role that I have within the squad on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United targets set out by Andy Irving

“The time that I've spent with everyone on and off the pitch has been fantastic, and their experience has been invaluable. Being able to watch them, learn from them, train with them, play with them and ultimately take things from their game has made me a better player without a doubt, and I've definitely learnt a lot from it, and it has pushed me.

"It can be tough [not starting games], and I think there are periods that you go through when it can be difficult. Every day you're going out to training with the focus on the weekend. You're working towards the game, and everyone wants to play. So it can be tough when you're maybe not getting the number of starts you desire, but I always believe that things can take time. I'm in my second year now, so I feel a lot more comfortable, and I've got a bit more of a stand within the squad and within the environment, so I think that helps.

“Of course it can be difficult mentally, but your focus has to be on what you can control, which is by working hard and training well every day, and every time you get on the pitch, whether it's for ten minutes, 30 minutes or starting, you can only give your best. You've got to take it and try and impress in that time, and I've tried to do that all the time since I arrived here.”