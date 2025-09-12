The Rangers manager is preparing for a ‘tough test’ against Derek McInnes’ side on Saturday

Hearts travel to Ibrox full of confidence on Saturday, as Derek McInnes aims to maintain their unbeaten record in the SPFL Premiership.

The Jambos have been flawless away from home so far this season in the league. In their two fixtures so far they came from behind to beat Dundee United and Livingston, with both winning goals coming in the final minutes. Hearts fans will be hoping to continue this run against their Glaswegian foes.

Despite the contrasting form of the two clubs, Hearts haven’t had it easy in Govan. The last time The Jambos emerged victorious at Ibrox in a league game was back in the days of the Scottish Championship, when Osman Sow scored a late winner.

In what is Hearts’ first fixture against Old Firm opposition this season, McInnes will see this match as a chance, not just to win a league game at Ibrox for the first time in over a decade, but to set down a marker that his team can compete with the big boys. His weekend opposite number, Russell Martin, has been full of praise for Hearts in the build up to the match.

Martin prepares for ‘aggressive’ Jambos clash

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Russell Martin said: “Yeah, they’ve been good. They’re been really good. Really forward-thinking, play forward quickly, run forward, work really hard, a really aggressive team. You can see why they’ve started the season so well, with energy early on in the season.

“So yeah, it’ll be a tough test, but I think, like I say, we have everyone. We have to try and turn the game into the one that we want to as quickly as we can, play the game that we want to as much as we can. I think the players will be ready for that.”

At his press conference, Martin announced that star man, Nicolas Raskin won’t be in the squad for the Hearts game, giving the Gorgie side even more encouragement. The Rangers boss’ position at the club is already on a shoogly peg, so leaving out one of their best players is a decision that could come back to haunt him, should Hearts get a result on Saturday.

Hearts competing ‘better for Scottish football’ - Martin

Martin also reckons that if Hearts can compete with the Old Firm it can only be beneficial to the Scottish game. He said: "I think the more strength you have in Scotland with teams, the better it is for Scottish football. So I’m pretty sure Derek (McInnes) will be telling his players and his team that there’s an opportunity for them this season, for sure.

“I think it’s up to us to make sure that it doesn’t become that. It’s as simple as that. We have to make sure that we’re there. And as long as we are, I don’t have to focus on anyone else. As long as we’re where we want to be come the end of the season, which is at the top, then I don’t think we have to worry about any other club or any other team, really.”