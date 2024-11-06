A former Hearts star is making waves in a new league as a concerning Hibs theme continues to hamper the club’s progress

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs watched another opportunity to climb up the Premiership table slip away after Sam Dalby’s controversial 89th minute penalty helped Dundee United to a dramatic last gasp equaliser during a 1-1 draw.

The result leaves the capital side bottom of the table as they continue to trade places with their city rivals Hearts, who picked up a crucial first away victory under new boss Neil Critchley, winning 2-1 at St Johnstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late heartache is becoming an increasingly recurring theme for Hibs this season and the latest setback at Easter Road means the Hibees have now shipped nine goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season while dropping 11 points in the process from winning positions.

The 3-2 defeat to the same opponents a fortnight ago and Hearts’ last gasp equaliser in the Edinburgh derby are other recent examples of what has so far been a story of the season for David Gray and his team.

Hibs are currently bottom of the table. Meanwhile, former Rangers favourite Alan Hutton has accused Hibs of ‘lazy defending’ and sympathises with fans of the club for their frustrations at this point in time.

Speaking on Premier Sports Scottish Football Social Club, the 50-time Scotland international explained: “It must be so frustrating, to be quite honest with you. It just seems to be their Achilles heel. I think they’ve lost something like 11 points from winning positions. I mean, that’s mental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s lazy defending instead of just fronting up and marking somebody and being aggressive. That’s why I question ‘why do they keep losing all these late goals?’ Is it a mental thing, is it tiredness? Because it’s just lazy, just pulling somebody back. It’s just lazy.”

Former Hearts ace wins accolade after excellent campaign

Former Hearts winger Jake Mulraney has been named as St Patrick’s Athletic FC’s Player of the Season after an excellent individual campaign with the Dublin based side.

Mulraney registered seven goals and three assists in 31 appearances to help the Saints to a third place finish whilst also winning the Leinster Senior Cup.

St Patrick’s Athletic posted on X: “Jake Mulraney is our 2024 Senior POTY after an electric season of goals & assists. The likes of Bermo, Conan, Lee Desmond, Joe Redmond & goalkeepers Brendan Clarke, Viet Jaros & Dean Lyness are previous winners. Congratulations Jake & well done.”