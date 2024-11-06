A clutch of Hibs stars were involved in the match against Hamilton Accies - with contrasting fortunes.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of senior Hibs players were involved for the Development Squad midweek as a strong side beat Hamilton Accies 2-0.

From those who have been involved in David Gray’s senior team, Josh Campbell, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Dylan Levitt, Rudi Molotnikov and Jake Doyle-Hayes were all in the game. There was also a spot for another senior player in Nohan Kenneh, who has been on the fringes since returning from a loan at Shrewsbury Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On SPFL Reserve Cup duty, First half strikes from Dean Cleland and Rudi Molotnikov secured the victory. Kenneh was sent off after two bookable offences but a win was still clinched. It moves Hibs to five points in the Reserve Cup after two matches and the final game is against Queen’s Park on December 17th.

In the opening 45, Molotnikov got into a good position on the left, cutting the ball back for Cleland who fired the ball low into the bottom corner. The creator turned provider when pouncing on a loose pass out from the Hamilton goalkeeper, finishing easily for what was the eventual winner.

Kenneh was dismissed in the second half for a second booking and this shuffled Campbell - naturally a midfielder - into an unusual right-back role with left-back Jamie McMurdo on the other side. Rory Whittaker had started the game at right-back.

The first team stars involved - as well as the youngsters - will hope to have impressed enough to warrant extended runs in the senior environment after a fitness-building exercise. Hibs host St Mirren in the Premiership this Saturday.

Hibs Dev Squad: Boruc, Whittaker, Gillie, Kenneh, McGrath, Moriah-Welsh, Doyle-Hayes, Cleland, Levitt, Molotnikov, Campbell.