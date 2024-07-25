He was previously of Hearts | SNS

Birmingham City are making a transfer move for the ex-Hearts starlet.

A former Hearts starlet is set to join Alex Cochrane at Birmingham City as a move to the League One side nears.

The St Andrews club are undergoing a major recruitment drive as they look to get out of the third tear after English Championship relegation. They have already signed popular left-back Cochrane from Hearts and now turn to ex-Tynecastle academy midfielder Marc Leonard.

He is now with Brighton after swapping the Jambos for the Seagulls back in 2018. Leonard has impressed out on loan over two seasons with Northampton Town and it has attracted interest from across the English Football League.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Leonard’s destination will be the West Midlands with a six-figure deal almost complete. He tweeted: “Birmingham City agree deal with Brighton to sign Marc Leonard. Fee around £500k with add-ons, deal set to be signed with medical completed.”

It means the midfielder is soon to be sharing a dressing room with Cochrane, who was sold on joining Chris Davies’ team by the size of the project shown to him. He told club media upon arrival: "The ambition of the Club is really exciting.