The former Hearts star was available for free this summer.

Former Hearts and Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn has joined Salford City on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old joins The Ammies after a couple of seasons with Championship side Preston North End, who he appeared 64 times for. Woodburn still holds the record as the youngest player to have scored a senior goal for Liverpool after debuting in 2017.

Woodburn spent the 21/22 season at Hearts on loan from Anfield, appearing 30 times with three goals and two assists before moving to Preston. Now speaking on his latest move, the attacker can’t wait to link up with former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson again.

He told club media: “I went off on a few loans to try and get embedded in the Football League, I then got called up for Wales, and that was a very proud moment, and I’ve played under Ryan Giggs which was good.

“He is obviously a legend in the game, we’ve got a good relationship, so that was definitely a pull to come here. Obviously, I have a bit of a connection as I played under the Gaffer at Oxford, me and him got on really well, and it was a bit of a pull to come here with him also being the manager.

“I really enjoyed my time under Karl, it was a shame it got cut short with an injury that I had, but, I am just really excited to get back playing under him. I just want to create chances and score goals, hopefully our playing style will be fun for the fans, and hopefully we will have some good games.

“Most teams that I have been at, we’ve been pushing for the top end of the table, so hopefully we can do that here and get Salford back where they should be, near the top of the table.”