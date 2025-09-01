The former Hearts man has made a transfer move on deadline day.

A former Hearts star has made a transfer deadline day move, as he joins Middlesbrough.

The final day of the window has been a quiet one in Gorgie, with much of their business in and out conducted in advance of the last-gasp trolley dash. One piece of business that has been confirmed is Musa Drammeh making a move out of Tynecastle to Portugal, but former players are also on the go.

Jon McLaughlin joined Hearts in 2017 from Burton Albion and impressed in his one year at Tynecastle. It earned the former Scotland international a move to Sunderland a year later, before he returned to Scotland with Rangers for a four year stretch. He left the Ibrox side in 2024 for a year at Swansea City and became a free agent in the summer.

While a deal did not have to be done on the final day of the window due to his free agent status, the former Hearts and Sunderland man has joined Rob Edwards’ team after a lengthy training stint. A statement reads: “Former Scotland international goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has joined the club.

“The 37-year-old has arrived as back-up to first-team goalkeepers Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng. McLaughlin brings a wealth of experience, having made his professional debut for Bradford City back in 2009. Spells with Burton Albion and Hearts followed before he linked up with Sunderland in 2018, where he made almost 100 appearances.

“He joined Rangers from Sunderland, and during his time in Glasgow he was an Scottish Premiership winner and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League. The goalkeeper was without a club for the current season and has been training with Boro for the past six weeks.”

The Jambos have also signed a goalkeeper in the final throes of the window, experienced German stopper Alexander Schwolow, following his exit from Union Berlin. He said on his move to Hearts TV: “I just walked around the stadium and it's very nice.

“I had the opportunity to watch the last game and I think I saw everything what you can expect from Hearts and yeah I was totally excited to come here. It's true (having other options). I looked for a challenge, I looked for an opportunity and the talks with Hearts were from the beginning very nice.

“I felt the people are very warm-hearted and when I came here the feeling got better and better and that's why I made the decision for Hearts. It's a huge challenge but for me I see it as a huge opportunity to grow, to see new things, to learn, to show my qualities and that's my plan and I hope it works out.”