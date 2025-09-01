Hearts confirm transfer deadline day exit as star makes permanent switch abroad

The Jambos have confirmed an exit on transfer deadline day.

Hearts have confirmed the exit of Musa Drammeh, as he heads for Portugal after a year in Gorgie.

The forward joins Liga Portugal 2 side USC Torreense on a permanent basis. Drammeh joined Hearts in 2024 from Sevilla Atletico and made 24 appearances with three goals, his most sustained run in the team coming as the first half of last season was drawing to a close, before becoming a cameo figure after New Year.

He has not featured in any of the games under head coach Derek McInnes. His exit is now confirmed on the final day of the window.

A Hearts statement reads: “Musa Drammeh has left Hearts to join Portuguese side USC Torreense. The 23-year-old moves permanently to the Liga Portugal 2 outfit on undisclosed terms, subject to international clearance.

“Spanish forward Musa joined the Jambos in June 2024. He featured 24 times in maroon last season, scoring three goals. Everyone at Hearts thanks Musa for his contributions to the club and wishes him well in Portugal.

Speaking as he arrived at Hearts, Drammeh said: “The first time I heard about Hearts was from my agent. He told me about them, and the second time I spoke with the coach, with Will [Lancefield, head of recruitment] and George [Brown, data analyst]. They told me about the team and about the idea with me and it sounded really good.

"Obviously, it's a good opportunity to play in Europe. When I talked with the coach, he gave me confidence and spoke about the project with me. That really motivated me. With all the fans, a club that plays in the top division, it's a really good move for me.

"Yes, it's different. I know this and I prefer it like this. Personally, I think my football is more like Scottish or English than Spanish. I like the physical side, I prefer that. I want to make my name here and I want to leave a part of me here. When the moment arrives that I have to go, I want all the fans to remember me with good memories."

"I can play in all the attacking positions. Last season I played right-wing but I can play as a forward, or left-wing or in the middle. I think I am a player who can play many different positions. I prefer to run in behind but I like to run one-against-one too."

It is not thought Hearts will make any more incoming deals on transfer deadline day. Others could still leave the club, however, as Derek McInnes puts the finishing touches on his team.