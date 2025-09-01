Here are some of the latest transfer deadline day headlines related to Hearts.

It’s transfer deadline day but Hearts have already completed most of their business for this summer.

Goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow looks poised to be the final addition to Derek McInnes’ squad at this stage, in what has been a busy summer recruitment period. There could still be some exits before the 11pm deadline while there are also former stars possibly heading for moves.

Here are some of the latest transfer deadline day headlines with Hearts flavours. They include a former Jambo and Preston North End man’s Swansea City future, a new deal in Scotland for an ex striker and the new recruit’s first words.

Alexander Schwolow on move to Hearts

German goalkeeper Schwolow has revealed why he has opted to make the move to Gorgie over other offers he had on the table. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal after leaving Union Berlin in Germany, having built up extensive experience in his homeland with others such as Arminia Bielefeld Freiburg, Hertha Berlin and Schalke.

Speaking with Hearts TV, he has revealed why no other options he had compared to what could be at Tynecastle. Schwolow said: “I just walked around the stadium and it's very nice. I had the opportunity to watch the last game and I think I saw everything what you can expect from Hearts and yeah I was totally excited to come here.

“It's true (having other options). I looked for a challenge, I looked for an opportunity and the talks with Hearts were from the beginning very nice. I felt the people are very warm-hearted and when I came here the feeling got better and better and that's why I made the decision for Hearts. It's a huge challenge but for me I see it as a huge opportunity to grow, to see new things, to learn, to show my qualities and that's my plan and I hope it works out.

“Of course, I watch international games from Scottish teams. I really enjoyed the last game, although I know it was hard for some people meanwhile. But yeah, I think it's very intense, it's with a lot of heart and I like this style of play and I'm looking forward to playing in this league. Tynecastle compares really good. It reminds me of the stadium from Freiburg, which I loved. Pretty steep stands and the fans close to the pitch, very loud. I think it's not easy to play as an away team. Very nice stadium overall.”

Josh Ginnelly Swansea City future latest

Former Hearts and Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly could be on his way out of Swansea City. He did not feature in the Championship side’s pre season plans, and hasn’t been involved in games this campaign, having fought back from a serious Achilles injury during time in England’s second tier. He shone at Hearts after leaving Preston with 22 goals and 13 assists in 89 games.

Now journalist, Darren Witcoop, has claimed that the winger has his eyes on a move north. Whether that means to norther England where he has featured at Preston and Tranmere Rovers previously, or whether it’s Scotland again, is unknown. He said on X: “Keep an eye on Josh Ginnelly. Swansea keen for the forward to move on and would have been offered about. Player fancies a move north it seems though.

Uche Ikpeazu signs new St Johnstone deal

Former Jambos forward Uche Ikpeazu has signed fresh terms with St Johnstone. The Championship side are set to lose another ex Hearts striker in Makenzie Kirk to Portsmouth but Ikpeazu has now committed his future to the Saints, amid their strong start to life in the second tier, following relegation.

He said: “This is where my future lies and I'll be knuckling down. I'm glad we can put the contract to the side now. I've so much hunger to move forward and do well for St Johnstone. I'll be transparent. I want to play as high as I can. I still think I've got a lot to give in the game.

"The club has supported me over the last year, when I've been through a lot. I never once said I was going to leave. It was just a case of making sure everything was right and that I was comfortable with whatever contract I was going to sign.”