The likes of Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean and Everton defender Nathan Patterson have been involved in the Deadline Day news cycyle.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs supporters are eagerly awaiting some Deadline Day transfer news in terms of incomings before the window closes at 11pm in Scotland.

The Hibees are expected to be the busier of the two Edinburgh clubs with Hearts only likely to bring in one more player if indeed they sign anyone. There is still plenty time for both clubs to get deals over the line though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

International football will once again take centre stage from tomorrow with Scotland kicking off their World Cup qualifying campaign against Denmark on Friday. There are a handful of Steve Clarke’s current and recent call-ups who have been involved in the Deadline Day new cycle:

Lyndon Dykes to Hibs: Birmingham City forward wanted by Hibs

Hibs fans will be desperately refreshing their news feeds and looking for updates on Lyndon Dykes’ potential move to Easter Road. The Edinburgh Evening News reported last week that David Gray was very keen on the Birmingham City forward and that Hibs were one of a number of possible destinations on the table.

Unfortunately, we have no new updates for Hibs fans at this time but watch this space as the window rapidly moves towards closing. We still have plenty of time left!

Differing reports on Kenny McLean as Rangers and Wrexham linked with Norwich City midfielder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the former Aberdeen and St Mirren man still an important part of the first team picture at Carrow Road it is deemed ‘unlikely’ they would entertain any bids this late in the day. The English transfer window closes four hours before Scotland at 7pm.

Nathan Patterson ‘unlikely’ to leave Everton after Sevilla loan speculation

Full back Nathan Patterson was linked with a loan move to Spanish side Sevilla earlier in the window. That report seemingly had legs but Sky Sports are now claiming that the former Rangers man is ‘unlikely’ to move to the La Liga club after they held on to current first choice right back Juanlu Sanchez.

However, a move elsewhere has not been ruled out for the 23-year old. Patterson is currently out injured and has not yet featured for Everton this season.

Kevin Nisbet Aberdeen return rumours failing to gather steam

Striker Kevin Nisbet is wanted by Aberdeen following a successful loan spell last season. The former Hibs man has returned to parent club Millwall but the Dons are reportedly working to get a deal over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Daily Record, the North East club have already had two offers turned down for the forward. However, they will go back in with a third before the window shuts in a bid to bring Nisbet back to Pittodrie.

Your next Deadline Day read: Transfer Deadline Day Scotland: latest news from eight clubs including Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and more