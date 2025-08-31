Hibs have a boost in their pursuit of a late summer transfer deal.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have received a boost from Birmingham City in their pursuit of a star from the English Championship side - who must sell before buying.

The Easter Road side face St Mirren in the Premiership on Sunday, after their heartbreaking 5-4 Conference League play-off defeat on aggregate against Legia Warsaw, following a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes that’ll be less than 72 hours prior to this weekend’s kick-off. Transfer business is also still afoot with the window shutting on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An experienced striker could be on its way to Easter Road as the Evening News understands Birmingham City’s Lyndon Dykes is believed to have put Easter Road on his list of possible transfer destinations. He has proven Scottish football experience with the likes of Queen of the South and Livingston that earned him chances with QPR, then the Blues, who he appeared for as a sub in Friday’s defeat against Leicester City.

Lyndon Dykes to Hibs transfer latest

A new report from Birmingham Live has suggested that Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies is keen to add to his attacking options, Celtic’s Yang one player reportedly on the agenda, but players will have to leave first amid the Dykes rumours. It’s stated: “Strengthening at the back is a priority for Davies and director of football Craig Gardner, but there could be room for additions higher up the pitch too. They are likely to depend on departures and Scottish striker Lyndon Dykes has been linked with a move away from Blues in recent days.”

Davies said post match: “I think we definitely need reinforcements in that area (defence). We’ll see what we can do higher up the pitch. There’s not going to be loads happening, there’s not enough time for that, but we do need to finish this squad off and that’s what we’re going to try and do in the next couple of days.

“We do need reinforcements in certain areas but there’s a lot of moving parts to that, like at most clubs. I will pick that up now. We have to see what the squad looks like. Everyone is trying, we will see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Gray lauded by Premiership rival

If Dykes does join Hibs, he will be managed by one of Scotland’s top head coaches in David Gray, according to St Mirren counterpart Stephen Robinson. The Northern Irishman said: “I think David has done an incredible job and I did vote for him as manager of the year last season.

“He has shown real character to turn that around; a real nous and know-how. I believe the squad he has put together is very, very competitive and they will go on and have a very good season. He has lots of quality and lots of choices.

“He deserves all the credit in the world and we know we are going to face a tough task. He has been backed heavily which is credit to their board. It has been five tough games to start with but we will go there with no fear.”