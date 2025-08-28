Experienced front man in battle with Kieron Bowie for Scotland No. 9 jersey

Hibs boss David Gray would welcome the signing of Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes as a powerful addition to his forward line. And the Aussie-born target man is believed to have put Easter Road on his list of possible destinations ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday night.

The Edinburgh Evening News understands that the possibility of Dykes – currently getting limited game time as a substitute for EFL Championship side Birmingham City – was first mentioned to Gray just over a week ago. He welcomed the idea of adding a proven veteran target man to a group that already includes Kieron Bowie – a direct rival for the Scotland No. 9 jersey with Dykes – and Martin Boyle, as well as new record signing Thibault Klidje and French forward Elie Youan.

Bowie, who hopes to win a first start for Scotland after being named in Steve Clarke’s squad for next month’s World Cup doubleheader away to Denmark and Belarus, and Socceroos veteran Boyle are the established front pairing in Gray’s set-up. Klidje has impressed after taking a few weeks to settle following his £1.5 million move from Swiss club Luzern, while Gray remains an ardent admirer of Youan, who has struggled to hold down a regular spot after battling with injuries.

Gray would like another physical centre forward on the books before the transfer window shuts at 11 pm on Monday night. And it’s understood that Dykes would more than fit the bill, given his experience and pedigree in the game.

The manager would see Dykes as offering a back-up or competition for Bowie, able to shoulder some of the burden currently being carried by a 22-year-old who missed a lot of last season following hamstring surgery. And he’s even open to the idea of pairing them together to create one of the most physically intimidating forward partnerships in the modern game.

Birmingham City striker has been an impact sub

Gold Coast native Dykes, still just 29, has been restricted to substitute appearances for Birmingham since suffering his own injury issues last year. But he did come off the bench to score a dramatic injury-time winner against Blackburn recently – and was named by Steve Clarke in his squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Bowie was also named by Clarke, who handed the youngster 12 minutes against lowly Liechtenstein in the summer friendlies, as the Scotland gaffer picked a squad minus Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland and young Tynecastle prospect James Wilson. Clarke was at Easter Road to see Bowie score a wonder goal in the UEFA Conference League against Partizan Belgrade – and has tipped him as a future star for the national team.