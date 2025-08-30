Birmingham City and Scotland forward on Easter Road wanted list heading towards Deadline Day

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around about now would be the ideal time for Hibs to make another statement signing. Lyndon Dykes, get yourself limbered up for a showbiz introduction just ahead of kick-off at Easter Road tomorrow … and maybe bring your boots and shinnies, just in case you’re needed to play against St Mirren?

Get ready to join a team chasing honours and distinctions, despite the agony of European elimination in the cruellest of fashions. And be prepared to set your sights high, as David Gray’s men look above and beyond even last season’s stunning run to finish third in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the wreckage of their UEFA Conference League exit in Warsaw on Thursday night, it might seem counterintuitive to suggest that this could be a truly historic season for Hibs. That splitting the Old Firm and adding a piece of serious silverware should now be firmly in the sights of Gray and his players.

But look at the cold hard facts, temporarily setting to one side the emotions that make football such an addictive kick in the head, and you’ll find it hard to deny that Hibs have a chance to do something remarkable this year. And not just because Rangers are an absolute bin fire at the moment, opening up the chance for someone – heck, maybe even more than one – to get closer to champions-elect Celtic (yes, already) than the boys in Light Blue, come the end of a campaign with a long, long way to go.

Former QPR striker has scored some huge goals for Scotland

Based purely on football, Hibs already look stronger heading into September than they did at the end of May. When they were easily the third best team in Scotland. No debate, no notes.

There will be other teams who fancy their chances of challenging Gray’s men for the Best of the Rest honour claimed with such distinction, following the worst possible start, last year. But Hibs already look favourites to finish third. And shouldn’t be constrained by the traditional cringe that prevents too many from daring to dream of mixing it with the Big Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squad strength needed to compete with Rangers and Celtic

If – and it’s still a big old if – Hibs are to equip themselves to mount a sustain challenged at the business end of the table, they’ll need to draw on the resources already available to Gray, who has good strength in depth. They’ll also need to add to numbers, despite now ‘only’ competing on the domestic front.

While many Hibs fans would welcome the arrival of Dykes – definitely more than just a possibility – before Monday night’s transfer purely on the basis of vibes, mood and the need a lift after the agony endured in Warsaw, there are sound sporting reasons for bringing an established Scotland striker into the group. Not least in the competition he’ll generate at the top end of the park.

Just like the addition of Grant Hanley, Dykes will/would bring all sorts of added extras to Hibs. Experience, naturally. An almost intimidating level of determination given an extra dimension by his desire to reclaim a starting role for Scotland – in direct competition with Kieron Bowie, among others. And quality.

On the international stage, Dykes can often appear to be no more than a battering ram. But the Birmingham City striker, who got just five minutes from the bench in Friday night’s away loss to Leicester, is a far better footballer than many claim – and he’d get a chance to show his full repertoire of skills at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do Hibs need another powerful target man, when they already have Bowie? Because a truly successful season, one that includes not just a major push in the league but lifting either the Premier Sports Cup or the Scottish Cup, isn’t built around a starting XI.

Bowie and Boyle are the established pairing up front at the moment. Thibault Klidje, as befits a club record signing, looks like he’ll be challenging for a regular start soon enough.

Beyond that, Elie Youan remains something of an enigma. And that’s about it, in terms of forward firepower. So you can see why Gray’s eyes lit up when Dykes was put to him as a potential addition.

Heading into Monday’s final flurry of summer transfer window action, then, he’ll be hoping to get that deal done. And to add maybe one more central midfielder, despite the impact made by Miguel Chaiwa and the blistering early form of Josh Mulligan. Or possibly a right wingback, depending on whether he sees Mulligan moving out one to compete with Chris Cadden …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like every manager in the history of the modern game, Gray will be telling Mackay that he’s “just another two or three short …” of the ideal. And then there’s always room for what recruitment folk, with their love of footballing jargon, call the “Holy XXXX’ option. The player who, when their availability becomes apparent, prompts a response of: “Holy XXXX, we HAVE to go and get him …”

Dykes fits a couple of the criteria, mainly because he fits the profile – strong, aggressive, able to link play – wanted by Hibs as they look to take good care of Bowie. Today would be a good time to get the deal done. If nothing else, it would lift spirits ahead of a return to league action.