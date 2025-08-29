David Gray’s men a credit to Scottish Premiership - but humiliated Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen rewarded for failure

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’re the only Scottish team to have performed with distinction in a week of calamitous European embarrassment for our clubs. And yet Hibs are the only team now barred from further progress in continental competition. Make it make sense.

While Celtic and Rangers are rewarded for varying degrees of Champions League humiliation by dropping into the Europa League, Aberdeen’s utterly abysmal crack at qualifying for UEFA’s second-tier club tournament still leaves them with a place in the Conference League. When people talk about lucky losers, this trio of abject failures are exactly who they mean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can forgive Hibs fans for feeling a little aggrieved, then, that their team’s soul-stirring, adrenaline-pumping, nerve-shredding 3-3 draw away to Legia Warsaw leaves them on the outside looking in. Hoping for better luck next year.

Still, at least the 1700 Hibees locked into the Polish Army Stadium for a good 90 minutes after the final whistle here last night/this morning could agree on one thing. They know exactly who is to blame for Hibs being denied European group stage football for the first time in club history.

Kasper Schmeichel. And the rest of the seemingly all-conquering Celtic team who somehow let a truly mediocre Aberdeen side mug them in last season’s Scottish Cup final.

Leaving aside all of the gags about the veteran Danish keeper’s decision to turn a low cross into his own net at Hampden back in May, while acknowledging that Hibs were always going to be up against it from the moment the Dons stole ‘their’ fast-track path into the final stages of Europa League qualification, what has David Gray learned about his team over six astonishing games? Plenty. And anyone paying close attention will also have picked up a few vital bits of information along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scoreboard does lie, sometimes

One win from six. Three draws and two defeats. It doesn’t really tell the story of this European adventure, does it?

Because you have to understand the nature of the challenge Hibs have faced, starting with that opening Europa League second qualifying round tie against Midtjylland. A club owned by the richest man in Denmark. Bankrolled and built on expertise in the transfer market. Regulars in the advanced stages of European competition.

Then came Partizan Belgrade. A young team but a great name, and one of the toughest away venues in Europe. Hibernian’s 2-0 win there deserves to be remembered as a victory for the ages.

And finally we came to Legia Warsaw. A club who are built for lengthy European runs and major domestic trophies. A team who have ambitions to regain the title – and then hold it for the next few years, according to head coach Edward Iordanescu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s UEFA Conference League quarter-finalists may have been made to look very ordinary by Hibs at times over the two legs, especially during that amazing 11-minute spell at the start of the second half last night. But anyone who was in Warsaw can testify that Legia are, off the field, an elite European club.

The stadium, the fan base, the way they’ve embraced and encouraged fan culture to create an atmosphere even louder than the bedlam of Belgrade, it all adds up to something truly impressive. And Hibs pushed them to the very brink of elimination.

The worst thing that can happen, in European football, is being knocked out by nobodies. Losing to a team that most fans couldn’t locate on a map.

The draw meant Hibs were never going to suffer that fate. Their performances, none more so than in the Polish capital, underlined how ready Gray’s men were – and are – for the challenges of continental club football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time for some Terminator spirit at Easter Road

“We’ll be back.” That has to be the message that Hibs leave behind them as they retreat into the routine of domestic football for the rest of this season. Returning to Europe is, as Gray made clear immediately after the game, his new focus for the season.

Realistically, they’ll be looking to finish third in the Scottish Premiership again. Ironically, not being on the Thursday-Sunday-Thursday carousel should help them on that front.

But the coefficient has taken a hammering. And there are fewer guarantees over who gets what, moving forward. Probably best to win the Scottish Cup as well, then, just to be on the safe side …

Heroes have emerged

Miguel Chaiwa is just the latest Hibee to have enhanced his reputation with a stand-out European performance, the midfielder coming off the bench to score a stunning solo goal. In one start and two substitute appearances, the recent signing has impressed mightily with his performances in central midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer arrival Jamie McGrath also won instant admirers with his performances against Midtjylland, in particular. While Martin Boyle becoming the record European goal scorer in Hibs history deserves a special mention – and the clamour for Kieron Bowie to start for Scotland has been based largely on his performances against strong, physical, technical European defenders.

Easter Road return should be some occasion

In normal circumstances, a home game with St Mirren is nothing to shout about. But this Sunday’s Scottish Premiership fixture takes place in circumstances that are anything but normal.

Hibs will need every ounce of support available to help them get over the line against dangerous domestic opposition. There will be players running on fumes before half-time.

For how they’ve played and what they’ve done, what they so very nearly achieved, those players deserve the warmest of welcomes on their return to friendly territory. Given the bond that exists between this group and these supporters, we can pretty much guarantee they’ll be lauded and applauded onto the pitch.