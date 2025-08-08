Talking points and lasting memories of incredible European away night

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s Jordan Smith in a bucket hat, the 30-year-old keeper clearly soaking up every glorious moment of a European experience that he thought had passed him by. It’s celebrating in front of 350 Hibs fans who, while drowned out by the incessant noise of the home supporters, still cut a dashing swathe of green-and-white barmy in the far corner of the Partizan Stadion.

It's the reaction of those Partizan fans, with their ‘Gravedigger’ monicker and fearsome reputation, as they threw a protective arm around the young players who had just been given a lesson by David Gray’s men. It’s the whole UEFA qualifying process that challenges teams from medium sized markets to rise up and make history.

How to sum up a brilliant night in Belgrade? Call it what it was. A remarkable achievement in the context not merely of Hibernian’s own modern history in European competition, but in the story of non-Old Firm Scottish clubs battling to achieve some relevance in the continental arena.

SPFL teams, with the exception of the big two, don’t really do this sort of thing. Stroll into a stadium boasting just shy of 25,000 absolute nutters, plus a fairly decent team on the field, and boss proceedings.

Hibs were more than worth their 2-0 win. In a contest of tight margins, they definitely won their individual battles – and reaped the rewards.

Rocky typifies the spirit of David Gray’s group

Watching big Rocky Bushiri hurl himself in front of shots, always managing to somehow get a legal part of his body in the way, is one of the joys of following this Hibs team. The big man just loves a dramatic intervention. He’s living his best life, as the kids say.

But every single Hibs defender has a similar attitude when it comes to keeping the ball out of the net. Throw in goalkeeper Smith – and can we talk about that magnificent diving header outside of his box late in the game? – and you can see why they’ll take as much pride in the clean sheet as the two goals scored.

Gray himself deserves enormous credit, of course, for coming up with a game plan that gave his team a fighting chance of winning on the night. That’s all any coach is looking for, something to tilt the probability 51-49 in favour of the good guys.

After that, the gaffer trusted his players to do the right things. The faith he has in them is being repaid on a regular basis these days.

Decisions, decisions … Bowie forces referees to make them

Partizan may well gripe about the two yellow cards shown to Vukasin Durdevic on the night. They could complain about the penalty, too.

But neither of those incidents arise without Kieron Bowie battering defenders into submission with his strength, touch, wit and ever-improving reading of game situations. The moment he rolled Durdevic, the defender – already on a booking – was in trouble.

And, while nobody inside the stadium had a clue what the VAR check was even for, it’s clear that Bowie just got himself in position where there was no option but to foul him. What an asset he’s become, at the start of his second season with Hibs.

With Martin Boyle looking as sharp as ever, his 100th goal for the club swiftly followed by number 101, there’s a lot of firepower available to David Gray. Even before he throws record signing Thibault Klidje into the mix.

Fantastic supporters deserve glory moment

You know that bond Gray likes to talk about, the one binding team and supporters together? Nights like this wrap tungsten steel around the threads connecting punters and players.

Those scenes at full-time, as Hibs made their way to the far corner for a well-deserved celebration with their own fans, will always be special for those lucky enough to be in the Serbian capital last night. Those are memories to savour.

Fair play to the Partizan punters, too. The Gravediggers could easily have been preparing a few shallow plots for some in their team – but instead stayed to applaud a young side still learning about this European football lark.

The home supporters were certainly noisy. And it was a little bit intimidating at times. But nothing truly wild.

It definitely wasn’t intentional, but the pre-match anthems all had a very camp 1990s power pop thing going on. It’s hard to be scared by music that could have come from a Roxette album.

Oh, and laser pens? 2020 just called. It wants its ultras back.

It ain’t over ‘til it’s over

Gray was never going to stand before some giant banner declaring Mission Accomplished after the first leg, regardless of score. Everyone accepts that an early goal for Partizan at Easter Road next Thursday night could change everything.

As for Srdan Blagojevic, the Partizan boss reflected on his team’s loss by saying: “Sometimes we laugh, but sometimes we cry. I am sad about the result, but proud of this group of guys who showed will and desire, as well as quality.

"I thank the fans and tell them not to give up and to go to Scotland to make up for this loss. I told the players before the game that this was only the first day of the match, that the eventual winner would be decided in Edinburgh, and I stick by that.”