Hibs No. 1 grew up on Euro legends at Forest - and can't wait to make own history

Europa Conference League test in Belgrade an opportunity for Easter Road side

Jordan Smith was raised on tales of European glory. Weaned on the history of a club whose continental exploits remain the stuff of legend.

Having waited so long for his first taste of UEFA competition, the 30-year-old goalkeeper is determined to savour every minute of Hibernian’s adventure. And to extend the experience for as long as possible.

Smith, who takes no offence at references to his career focusing on the journeyman-like aspects of his travels to date, has come into his own since being dropped into the middle of a full-brown crisis at Easter Road last season. Having shown himself to be a dramatic improvement on Joe Bursik, he’s currently seeing off the challenge of new signing Raphael Sallinger.

Smith, who actually racked up 50-plus games for Forest before moving on to Barnsley, Mansfield, Huddersfield and Stockport, explained the lure of competing in the Europa Conference League – after being knocked out of the Europa League by Midtjylland – in simple terms.

“I grew up as a youngster at Forest, where the older gentlemen around the place spoke with smiles on their faces about the great days when they won two European Cups,” he said, with a grin. “Those successes created so many great memories for everyone at that club - and that’s what we want for Hibs. The gaffer challenges us to make our own history and that’s what we’ve given ourselves the chance to do.

“All the fans who travelled to Denmark with us last time were fantastic, it was special for them and for us. I’ve seen a few of them since and they’re so proud to be following us in Europe again. We want to give them a result that makes them even prouder. We want them to come away with memories that get passed down through the years.

“At Forest, the photos and all the other reminders are everywhere, at the stadium and the training ground – and to be honest, it’s quite hard to live up to that. As soon as new signings walk in the door, the first thing they show them is the replica of the European Cup. Then there’s the two stars on the badge, all that kind of stuff.

“It’s something everyone there can be very proud of, and I was definitely proud to have worn that crest, to have represented them. I’m so glad they’re back at the top level again.

‘Thought my chance had gone ...’

“In all honesty, I thought at 30 my chance of playing in Europe had gone. I’d kind of got lost in the English system and spent a long time wondering what my level was going to end up as.

“The gaffer’s spoken a lot about Dwight Gayle and what a career he’s had, but playing at this level is something he never got to do, so you never take it for granted. We actually hoped the chance of European football might have tempted him back, but it didn’t quite work!

“For me, though, as a 30-year-old, would I have expected it? No. So it’s testament to all of us here that we’ve earned the right to represent Hibs here.”

Smith expects to be put to the test here in Belgrade tonight, with Partizan boasting a young team full of talent. And, of course, the atmosphere is certain to be towards the lively end of uproarious.

“A couple of the boys had a look online at Partizan’s games and we know it’s going to be a hostile environment,” said the experienced goalie. “That’s one of the great things about Europe, though, the fact that we get to travel to places we wouldn’t normally go to, that we get to experience these kinds of atmospheres.

“It’ll be different from Midtjylland, that’s for sure. But when we were talking at the back end of last season, this is the kind of night it was all about, this is what we were aiming for.

“It’s another opportunity for to and enjoy that and to try and prove ourselves. You need a strong mindset to thrive in the kind of atmosphere we’re expecting to face. You’ll definitely get the adrenaline and the nerves, it just depends on how you use them – do you allow them to breed doubt or to fuel the fire.

“For me, there’s a real need to concentrate more, something I work on a lot. As I’ve got older, I’ve practiced focussing my mind more and more. When you think that Thursday went to extra-time, then you’re thinking about the possibility of penalties, then you’re having to pick yourself up for a league, then you’re back into Europe again, you have to find ways to keep yourself switched on all the time.

“I think that’s even more important for a goalkeeper, because while an outfield player might get away with switching off for a split-second and making a mistake, we don’t.”

Smith still carries the air of a man living some unexpected dream. Signed very much as a back-up to former England Under-21 star Bursik, he deserves enormous credit for taking his chance when it came.

“I hadn’t played first team football for a long time before getting my chance here and there’s no doubt that doubts begin to creep in,” he confessed, adding: “You have to work hard to maintain confidence in yourself, so I can’t sing the gaffer’s praises enough for having that confidence, for sticking with me.

“I’d like to think I’ve repaid his faith with my performance since coming into the team at the end of last October – I’m quite proud of myself, I give myself a little pat on the back, never forgetting that the attention’s always on the next game and being at your best again.

“My game’s changed massively since the gaffer brought me in. There’s no pretending that when I came in the team wasn’t in a dark place, so it was all about trying hard not to make mistakes that would make things worse.

“But since then we’ve been on a great run, so we all feel a bit better about ourselves and it means I can work on helping the defenders in front of me more, taking some of the pressure off them. You’re a small part of a big team, someone who just tries to help as best he can.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself these past ten months. In a footballing sense I’m still a student of the game, someone who still watches every frame of footage I can about the opposition.

“And as a person, when I think back to those really testing times, I feel better prepared to deal with the high-pressure moments that lie ahead.”