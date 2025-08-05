Partizan hoping to whip up home crowd for ‘cup final’ contest

Hibs have been warned to expect a Partizan Belgrade team cranked up to “cup final” levels of intensity as the Serbs prepare for “the most important match of the season” on Thursday night. The home side head into this week’s first leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie buoyed by a weekend win – and eager to drum up a large fanatical support for a crucial contest.

With the losers of Larnaca v Legia Warsaw awaiting the winners of this contest in the play-off round, Partizan are aware that they could progress to claim revenge against the Cypriot side who knocked them out of the Europa League just a few weeks ago. But club president Rasim Ljajic insists no-one at the club is looking that far ahead.

“The Hibernian game is like a final for now,” said Ljajic. “We know that, if we want to go further, we have to win this one.

“We are focused on Hibernian and focused on this round of qualifications. We cannot rush ahead. It is important to be ready for this round – and think about the next opponent later, especially as we may know each other.

“The visit of Hibernian this week is the most important match of the season for us. No-one should doubt that.”

Serbs seeking revenge on Cypriot conquerors

Partizan were knocked out in the first qualifying round of the Europa League on penalties by Larnaca, who won 1-0 at home and then lost 2-1 in Belgrade to force extra time, before winning the shoot-out with a score of 6-5. There was definitely a feeling of déjà vu among the Serbs after Monday’s play-off round draw at UEFA HQ.

“The draw for the play-off could have been easier,” admitted Ljajic. “Or it could have been harder. But we’re used to doing things the hard way at Partizan.

“We could have tried to build this team and this spirit in a hurry. But it would be short-lived.

“As you know, we never have things easy. And I think we need a bit of luck, like any team in football. But I expect positive results because of the hard work of these young players, who burn with desire and passion for Partizan every time they take the field.

“We were actually fortunate in Larnaca. But our luck deserted us in the second game at home. Objectively, most people could see that we deserved to go further.

“We can prove that now. But first we need to win this final against Hibernian.”

Star player Milan Vukotic, meanwhile, insisted there was no time for players to celebrate Sunday’s dramatic late comeback win over local rivals Radnicki. The attacking threat insists he and his team-mates have only one thought in mind ahead of Thursday.

“Victories are important because winning gives us real confidence in what we are doing,” said Vukotic. “But we have to be aware that there is no time to celebrate.

“With games so fast, we have to go step by step and focus on the next challenge. That is the game against Hibernian; nothing else matters next to that. Everything else must come second to our European game.

“At this moment, all I can promise is that we will give everything and do our best. With the support of the fans lifting us, we can be better than anyone imagines.”