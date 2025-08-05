Hibs star man departure and the phone call that made Blackburn Rovers transfer a ‘done deal’

It has been a busy summer for David Gray as Hibernian kick off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign.

After their heart-breaking extra time defeat to FC Midtjylland, The Hibees bounced back well at Dens Park on Sunday, where they beat Dundee 2-1 with the help of a Kieron Bowie brace. There have been questions asked whether Hibs would be able to pick up from where they left off last season. However, with their performances, the Leith side have showcased they are up for a scrap on multiple fronts.

A notable departure has been announced from Easter Road before the Partizan Belgrade tie in Conference League third round qualifying. Hibs right back, Lewis Miller, has moved to Blackburn Rovers in a seven figure package, the Australian has put the move down to a phone call he had with former Aston Villa striker, Rudy Gestede, who is now Head of Football Operations at Ewood Park.

Phone call made Lewis Miller’s move to Blackburn Rovers a ‘done deal’

Speaking to Rovers TV, Miller said; “I’ve been speaking with Rudy [Gestede, Head of Football Operations] and he’s emphasised that this is the right place to be. I really like where this club is planning on going and I’m so excited to be here now.

“After qualifying for the World Cup with Australia, it’s felt like everything has been going in my favour since then. I’ve had contact with a few clubs in England, but once Rovers and Rudy got me on the phone, it was a done deal with the plans and the quality of the squad.

“It fills me with confidence that we can get to the play-offs and then hopefully get promoted, because that’s what we’re all playing football for”

Hibs boss says Miller will ‘go a long way’

Miller’s valuation speaks for itself after some of his performances over the past seasons. Since signing from Central Coast Mariners the athleticism and work rate of the Aussie made him a fan favourite at Easter Road. His good form got him into the Australian National Team in 2023, where he recently helped the Socceroos qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Hibs sporting director, Malky Mackey revealed the club triggered Miller’s contract extension at the end of last season with the intention to cash in on the defender. This was amid the growing interest over the Socceroos star from the UK and abroad.

David Gray had nothing but praise for Miller following his move, stating; “I’d like to start by thanking Millsy for all his efforts during his time with us. Since making the move to Scotland, he’s been coachable, willing to learn, and has relentlessly worked on his game. He’s certainly seen the rewards for that both at club level and internationally. We know he can go a long way and wish him all the best in England with Blackburn.”