Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay revealed that the Easter Road club had triggered Lewis Miller’s contract extension at the end of last season in order to cash in on interest in the Socceroos star. And the move has paid off – with Blackburn agreeing to a compensation package worth up to £1.5 million for the 24-year-old.

Hibs confirmed this evening that Miller’s transfer to the EFL Championship side had gone through. It is understood that the overall compensation package, including extremely achievable add-ons, will total £1.5 million if all targets are hit.

Mackay revealed that Hibs had rejected lesser bids earlier this summer, saying: “We triggered Lewis Miller’s contract extension back in April, knowing there was a lot of interest in him from the UK and abroad. It’s been widely reported that we rejected bids for him earlier in the window and have worked hard to get a fee that reflects his true value I’d like to thank Lewis for all his efforts during his time with us and wish him all the best for the future.”

David Gray says fullback will ‘go a long way’

Head coach David Gray backed Miller to go far in the English game, saying: “I’d like to start by thanking Millsy for all his efforts during his time with us. Since making the move to Scotland, he’s been coachable, willing to learn, and has relentlessly worked on his game.

“He’s certainly seen the rewards for that both at club level and internationally. We know he can go a long way and wish him all the best in England with Blackburn.”

In an official statement just released by Hibs, the club revealed: “We can confirm that Lewis Miller has joined Blackburn Rovers on a permanent transfer. The terms of the 24-year-old’s transfer will remain undisclosed, however, the club has received a significant fee.

“Miller joined Hibs in the summer of 2022 and went on to make 85 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals. The defender made a significant contribution during the 2024/25 campaign as Hibs finished third in the William Hill Premiership, securing European football.

“During his time in Edinburgh, he went from strength-to-strength earning his first senior caps for Australia’s National Team and representing his country in major international tournaments.”

Gray is now in the market for a defender to replace Miller. Although Hibs have plenty of cover at right back and wingback, Miller’s shifts on the right side of a back three will be missed.

Scotland defender Grant Hanley is still weighing up his options, having visited Easter Road as a guest of former team-mate David Marshall - now Mackay’s right-hand man - for last week’s Europa League defeat to Midtjylland. Hibs remain interested in adding the 33-year-old former Newcastle, Norwich and Blackburn centre-half, now a free agent, to their squad.

Miller spoke to The Evening News during Hibernian’s pre-season trip to Holland, opening up on his World Cup dreams and admitting that the Easter Road club had “made” him as a footballer.