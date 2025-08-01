Former Newcastle star in frame as reports claim Blackburn close in on Lewis Miller

A performance to stir the souls of supporters. And to win over any potential signing who just happened to be in attendance. Yes Grant Hanley, we’re looking straight at you.

David Gray certainly believes that last night’s scenes at Easter Road, despite his Hibs side eventually slipping out of the Europa League courtesy of two world-class goals from mighty Midtjylland, couldn’t have harmed his club’s reputation as a prized destination. Scotland defender Hanley, sitting the main stand alongside former international team-mate David Marshall for a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat after extra time, would surely have been an interested audience of one.

Although Gray danced around his club’s confirmed and obvious interest in the 33-year-old former Blackburn, Newcastle United and Norwich centre-half, the Hibs boss did respond in the affirmative when asked if the whole occasion would have impressed any potential signing who might have been there, saying: “I would think so. It was a fantastic night in terms of the atmosphere. The fans were outstanding.

“The amount of tickets that were sold, the backing right throughout it. Because being there as a player, there's no better feeling than when you start to feel tired and the crowd get right behind you. They certainly did that.”

Ex-Norwich defender Hanley has 62 caps for Scotland

Asked outright if he was aiming to bring in Hanley, Gray said: “No, I think we're just always looking into the squad to see what can be done. I think right now, whilst the window's open, you're always going to be getting speculation and rumours.

“But for me, I'd rather talk about the players that are in the building tonight, purely because of what they've given me. I think that would be the right thing to do. And then we'll look at that down the line.”

Hibs have made Hanley aware of their interest, obviously. Marshall’s role as sporting director Malky Mackay’s right-hand man suggests that there’s been at least some discussion over the terms of any deal for a player whose loan spell with Birmingham last season saw the Blues win promotion to the EFL Championship.

Seven-figure offers rejected for Socceroos star

With reports down south suggesting Lewis Miller is bound for Blackburn, that leaves Hibs with a gap to fill. Wedded to playing three at the back, Gray needs a group of five central defenders on his books to cover for injuries and suspensions.

Asked if Hanley’s presence in the stadium suggested that contract talks had begun, Gray said: “No, listen, I think, as I say, there's a number of players that we're looking at.

“There's a number of players that have come up. There's areas in which we might need to improve. There's areas in which we're always linked, players linked away from here as well.

“So whilst the window's open, there's always a need to be active, there's always speculation. So we always need to be moving towards making sure we finish the window stronger than when we started it. And that's what we're working towards.”

Miller, currently out with a minor injury, had an extension clause in his contract triggered towards the end of last season. Hibs have already rejected a couple of £1 million-plus offers for the Socceroos star, who can play in central defence, right back or at right wing back – but reports in the Blackburn media last night claimed a fee had been agreed between the clubs.