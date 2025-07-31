Hibs have a concrete interest in signing the former Newcastle United and Norwich City centre back.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have made Scotland defender Grant Hanley aware of their interest in offering the 33-year-old free agent a new opportunity in the Scottish Premiership - who is at Easter Road for tonight’s Europa League contest with Midtjylland. And David Gray is keen to land the experienced stopper to bolster a back three already strengthened by the return of Rocky Bushiri and a new deal for Jack Iredale.

Hanley, at Easter Road alongside former Scotland team-mate and current Hibs deputy sporting director David Marshall, is still out of contract after leaving Birmingham City at the end of last season. He joined the Blues on loan in January and helped them to win promotion to the EFL Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City defender has won 62 caps for Scotland. He has a number of options to remain in England, where he’s played all of his senior football.

Gray has built a solid back three around the dominating figure of Bushiri, who explored other options as a free agent before singing a new deal with Hibs in the summer. Iredale also has his place set in stone on the left of the back three.

Warren O’Hora and Lewis Miller have been competing for game side on the right of the trio. And Gray sees Hanley as someone who could contend for a starting place anywhere along the back line.

Hibs were linked with former captain Ryan Porteous earlier in the summer. Gray has put the addition of a central defender near the top of his list, along with seeking a defensive midfielder to cover for the expected loss of Nectar Triantis - and a striker to back up Kieron Bowie, Martin Boyle and record £1 million-plus signing Thibault Klidje.